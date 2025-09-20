Maharashtra B Pharm Admission 2025: Option Form from Sept 25

The submission of options and college preferences for B Pharmacy and Pharm D admissions 2025-26 will start from September 25, 2025, the Maharashtra CET Cell said while releasing the complete counseling schedule

The Maharashtra CET Cell had published the Pharmacy 2025 Provisional Merit List on September 06, 2025. The CET Cell released the B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit List on September 14, 2025 after much delay.

MHT CET 2025 Pharmacy Option Submission

The CET Cell has now asking students whose names appeared in the Final Merit List to submit options, choices and colleges preferences using the link provided on the website “ph2025.mahacet.org” from September 25, 2025.

The last date of option and preference submission is September 27, 2025.

Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell will publish B Pharmacy and Pharm D allotment based on the options submitted by the candidates.

The candidates are therefore advised to carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for option form submission.

The CET Cell will publish Pharmacy Seat Matrix for CAP Round 1 on September 24, 2025 – a day before option submission for Pharmacy Round 1 Counselling 2025 is scheduled to start.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell started online registration and application process for admission in Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D, for the year 2025-26 from July 07, 2025. The last date of application was initially fixed as July 14. It was however extended multiple times, and finally till September 02, 2025.

Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 07 to September 02, 2025 (Extended)

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: July 08 to September 03, 2025

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: September 06, 2025

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: September 07 to 09, 2025

Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: September 14, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 24, 2025

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: September 25 to 27, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: September 29, 2025

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: September 30 to October 03, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round II: October 04, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 2: October 10, 2025

Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2025 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2025 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.

