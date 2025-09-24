DTE Maha Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Merit List 2025 - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Merit List 2025: Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of candidates should be done from September 25 to 26, 2025

Wednesday September 24, 2025 0:16 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2025: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to release on its official website phd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday September 24, 2025 Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy D Pharm (PHD25) for the year 2025-26.

"Provisional Merit List for Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy has been published on September 24, 2025", the admission schedule said.

"Grievances if any can be submitted from September 25 to 26, 2025", it said.

Direct Link to Check D Pharm Merit List 2025

Go to the official website: " phd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on “D Pharm Provisional Merit Status” or “Diploma in Pharmacy Provisional Merit Status” on the home page.

Log-in using User ID and Password.

Check your name and merit status in the merit list.

In case of any error please report to DTE Maharashtra.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra will release the PHD 25 Final Merit List on September 28, 2025.

Online registration for the students seeking admission in First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) for the year 2025-2026 was started from July 23, 2025. The last date of application with multiple extensions was September 22, 2025.

Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: July 23 to 25, 2025

Document verification: July 23 to September 22, 2025

Display of PHD 25 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 24, 2025

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 25 to 26, 2025

Display of PHD25 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 28, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: Will be announced later

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE PHD25 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates. But, it is yet to confirm the Post HSC Pharm D option form submission and allotment dates.

DTE Maharashtra has, however, released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

