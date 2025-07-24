DTE Maha 2025 Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission Starts



The admission process for First Year Post HSC Diploma Course in Pharmacy for the year 2025-2026 started on Wednesday July 23, 2025

Thursday July 24, 2025 12:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2025: Online registration for the students seeking admission in First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) for the year 2025-2025 started through DTE Maharashtra official website phd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

According to the Direct Second Year Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission notification 2025 issued by DTE Maharashtra, online registration started from Wednesday July 23, 2025.

The last date of application, and documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission, has been fixed as July 25, 2025.

Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: July 23 to 25, 2025

Document verification: July 23 to 25, 2025

Display of PHD 25 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 28, 2025

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 29 to August 01, 2025

Display of PHD25 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 03, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Will be announced later.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: Will be announced later.

Direct Link to Apply for DTE Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2025

Click here to go to the official website: " phd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on "New Registration".

Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.

Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.

Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE PHD25 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates. But, it is yet to confirm the Post HSC Pharm D option form submission and allotment dates.

DTE Maharashtra has, however, released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

