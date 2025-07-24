DTE Maha 2025 Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission Starts

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2025: Online registration for the students seeking admission in First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) for the year 2025-2025 started through DTE Maharashtra official website phd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
According to the Direct Second Year Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission notification 2025 issued by DTE Maharashtra, online registration started from Wednesday July 23, 2025.
The last date of application, and documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission, has been fixed as July 25, 2025.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE PHD25 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates. But, it is yet to confirm the Post HSC Pharm D option form submission and allotment dates.
DTE Maharashtra has, however, released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.