Raspberry Pi announces alternate to Windows 10 PCs

Raspberry Pi and NComputing Thursday announced a strategic collaboration to launch Raspberry Pi 500+ all-in-one keyboard computer that the two tech firms said will be a viable alternate to Windows 10 PCs

Thursday September 25, 2025 2:40 PM , ummid.com News Network

San Francisco/Cambridge: Raspberry Pi and NComputing Thursday announced a strategic collaboration to launch Raspberry Pi 500+ all-in-one keyboard computer that the two tech firms said will be a viable alternate to Windows 10 PCs.

A year ago, Microsoft had announced that it will end support to Windows 10 on October 14, 2025 and asked users to upgrade to Windows 11.

"Windows 10 reaches its end-of-life in 2025, and more than 40% of existing devices cannot migrate to Windows 11. For businesses, this creates mounting challenges around security, compliance, and application compatibility. Enterprises now face costly hardware refresh cycles, growing IT complexity, and heightened exposure to cyber risks", the two tech firms said in a statement.

"Raspberry Pi 500+ with LEAF OS offers a compelling alternative to traditional PCs and laptops", they said.

Raspberry Pi 500+ Features

The new Raspberry Pi 500+ is a premium desktop replacement featuring the same powerful Quad-Core 64-bit Arm processor as the widely adopted Raspberry Pi 5 inside a high-quality compact keyboard.

Raspberry Pi 500+ offers Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet, 16GB RAM, a swappable 256GB SSD, and a tactile and ergonomic keyboard.

"Combined with NComputing's LEAF OS, this solution delivers an affordable, powerful, and secure endpoint designed for organizations adopting VDI, DaaS, and SaaS at scale.

