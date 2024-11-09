Microsoft asks Windows 10 users to get ready before support ends

Tech giant Microsoft has advised Windows 10 users to prepare moving and upgrading to Windows 11 before it ends support to the operating system

Saturday November 9, 2024 12:06 PM , Zohair M Safwan, ummid.com

Microsoft had earlier announced that it will end support to Windows 11 on October 14, 2025 – around one year from now.

“Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025. The current version, 22H2, will be the final version of Windows 10, and all editions will remain in support with monthly security update releases through that date”, Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft started supporting Windows 10 Home and Pro on July 29, 2015 and the retirement period is 10 years, the tech giant had said in 2021 ahead on Windows 11 launch.

Why Windows 11?

The tech giant has however asked subscribers to be prepared beforehand and not wait for the deadline.

“As we approach the end of support for Windows 10 on Oct. 14, 2025, we want to ensure you are well-prepared for the transition to Windows 11”, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft is pushing Windows 11 as it claimed the new operating system launched on October 05, 2021 is more secure, more productive and higher performing than Windows 10 PCs.

Microsoft later upgraded a number of features in Windows 11 including Copilot – the company’s now popular AI tool, simultaneously launching Copilot+ PCs powered by Windows 11.

"With Copilot, you can get straightforward answers, learn, grow and gain confidence. Copilot breaks down complex concepts and helps you make sense of it all. Easily accessible right from the Windows taskbar or the Copilot key on new Windows 11 PCs", Microsoft said.

"Because of this, we designed Windows 11 to be the most secure version of Windows ever — by default and design, to help you stay ahead of those risks", Microsoft said.

Windows 11 advanced security features include hardware-based protection through TPM 2.0, enhanced authentication methods and virtualization-based security fully enabled by default.

Windows 11 also includes phishing protection, offering robust defense mechanisms, and provides an extra layer of security against common and persistent cyberattacks, like attempts to compromise login credentials or install malware.

Migration Process

Starting Oct. 14, 2025, Windows 10 will no longer receive security updates. As security threats evolve and adapt, so must our operating systems and hardware.

And, to make transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11 easier, Microsoft has released step by step guide and migration process.

"We’ve created a straightforward and secure migration process to Windows 11, beginning with checking whether your current Windows 10 PC can upgrade to Windows 11 or if a new, more secure PC is necessary", Microsoft said.

Microsoft further said Windows 10 PCs will receive new in-product notifications to educate you about Windows 10 End of Support coming in October 2025.

"You will be able to learn more about options available and actions you can take to prepare for the move to Windows 11", the tech gian said.

