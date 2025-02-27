CBSE Xth Date Sheet 2026 (Draft) Published, Check PDF Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the draft date sheet and time table of Class Xth (Class 10) Phase 1 and Phase 2 to be held in the year 2026

Thursday February 27, 2025 3:52 PM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE Xth Date Sheet 2026: The CBSE on its official website has also published the Draft Scheme for Two Examinations of Class X to be held 2026 onwards as per the National Education Policy 2020.

The CBSE on its official website has also published the Draft Scheme for Two Examinations of Class X to be held 2026 onwards as per the National Education Policy 2020.

CBSE Xth Exam 2026 in Two Phases

According to the CBSE Class Xth Date Sheet 2026 published on the CBSE official website, the CBSE Class 10th exam in 2026 will be held in two phases.

The First Phase of Class X exam will begin on February 17 and continue till March 06, 2026.

On the other hand, the Second Phase of Class X exam will be conducted from May 05 to 20, 2026.

CBSE 10th 2026 exam starts with Maths

The all important Mathematics paper will be held on February 17, 2026 i.e. on the very first day of the board exam.

The CBSE Class X 2026 board examination of Science paper will be held on February 25, 2026, Social Science paper will be held on February 21, Urdu, Marathi, Tamil and other regional languages paper will be held on March 06, Hindi on February 27 and English on March 02, 2026.

This is a major deviation as per the previous exams when the CBSE board exams usually started with English paper.

CBSE Class 10 2026 Time Table: Direct Link to Download PDF

The CBSE further said that about 26,60,000 students from India and abroad will appear for the Class X exams in 2026.

The total duration of the exam will be 34 days – 18 days for Phase 1 and 16 days for Phase 2.

“About 1,72,90,000 answer sheets will be evaluated”, the CBSE said adding that the CBSE Xth 2026 result of Phase1 1 will be declared by April 20 and that of Phase 2 by August 15, 2026.

The candidates are advised to go through the scheme of the exam published along with the date sheet to know more about the exam pattern and exam syllabus.

Meanwhile, the CBSE is conducting the 2025 Class exam across India and various countries of the world. The CBSE class 10 exam of the year 2025 started on February 15 and will continue till March 18, 2025.

