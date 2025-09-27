CBSE XIIth Date Sheet 2026 (Tentative) Published, Check PDF

Saturday September 27, 2025 1:53 AM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE XIIth Date Sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the Tentative Date Sheet and Time Table of Class XIIth Main exam, Class XIIth Supplementary Exam and Class 12th Exams for Sports Students to be held in the year 2026.

The CBSE had in February released the Draft Date Sheet of the 2026 Class 12 board exam. The Tentative Date Sheet and Time Table of Class XIIth (Class 12) Main Exam (Phase 1) and Supplementary Board Exam (Phase 2) released today are more or less same but with slight changes in the dates of some subject.

CBSE XIIth Exam 2026 in Two Phases

The CBSE today released the Class 12th 2026 Board Exams for Science, Commerce and Arts or Humanities streams.

According to the CBSE Class XIIth Date Sheet 2026 published on the CBSE official website, the CBSE Class 12th exam in 2026 will be held in two phases.

The First Phase of Class XII exam i.e. Main Examinations - Class XII will begin on February 17 and continue till April 09, 2026.

The CBSE has not yet confirmed the date and time of the Supplementary Board Examinations of Class XII exam to be held in 2026. The CBSE also said this year a new exam, Class 12th Exams for Sports Students. The date and time of this exam is also not released.

CBSE 12th 2026 exam begins with Mathematics

The CBSE 12th paper will begin with February 17, 2026 with first paper as Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English) and Shorthand (Hindi).

The CBSE 12th second paper of Engineering Graphics, Dance, Horticulture and Cost Accounting will be held on February 19, Physics paper will be held on February 20, Business Studies and Business Administration on February 21, Pshychology paper on February 23, Geography on February 26, Chemistry on February 28, Urdu and other languages on March 02, Legal Studies on March 03, and all important Mathematics and Applied Mathematics on March 09, 2026.

The last two papers of the CBSE Class 12th will be of French, Retail, Taxation and Textile Design on April 08 and Sanskrit Core, Multi-media and Data Science on April 09, 2026.

All papers will start at 10:30 AM.

CBSE Class 12 2026 Time Table (Tentative): Direct Link to Download PDF

About 20,00,000 students from India and abroad are expected to appear for the Class XIIth exams in 2026.

The candidates are advised to go through the scheme of the exam published along with the date sheet to know more about the exam pattern and exam syllabus.

The CBSE has also released today the Class 10th Datesheet. Class Xth exams will also be held in two phases - Class XIth Main exam and Class XIth Second Exam (Compartment Exam).

Together a total of 45 lakh students will appear for the Class Xth and XII board exams 2026. The two exams will be conducted for 204 subjects in India and 26 countries abroad from February 17 to July15, 2026, the CBSE said.

