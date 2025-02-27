CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026 (Draft) Published, Check PDF Here

Thursday February 27, 2025 5:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE XIIth Date Sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the draft date sheet and time table of Class XIIth (Class 12) to be held in the year 2026.

The CBSE on its official website has also published the Draft Scheme for Two Examinations of Class X to be held 2026 onwards as per the National Education Policy 2020.

CBSE XIIth Exam 2026 Scheme

According to the CBSE Class XIIth Date Sheet 2026 published on the CBSE official website cbse.giv.in, the CBSE Class 12th exam in 2026 will be held in a single phase.

This is unlike the CBSE 10th exams which will be held in two phases .

Along with the 12th date sheet and draft time table, the CBSE has also published subject groups dividing them minor and major subjects.

CBSE 12th 2026 Time Table

The CBSE 12th paper will begin with February 17, 2026 with first paper as Minor Subjects (Exam 1).

The CBSE 12th second paper will of Major Subject (Exam 2) on Feb 18, Minor Subjects (Exam 3) on Feb 19, Major Subjects (Exam 4) on Feb 20, Minor Subjects (Exam 5) on Feb 21, Minor Subjects (Exam 6) on Feb 23 and etc.

The last two paperd of CBSE Class 12th will be of Major Subjects (Exam 14) on March 05 and Minor Subjects (Exam 15) on March 06, 2026.

CBSE Class 10 2026 Time Table: Direct Link to Download PDF

About 20,00,000 students from India and abroad are expected to appear for the Class XIIth exams in 2026.

The candidates are advised to go through the scheme of the exam published along with the date sheet to know more about the exam pattern and exam syllabus. Details of minor and major subjects are also available on the CBSE website.

Meanwhile, the CBSE is conducting the 2025 Class exam across India and various countries of the world. The CBSE class 12 exam of the year 2025 started on February 15 and will continue till April 04, 2025.

