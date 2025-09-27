Why Harry Kane’s 100th goal has a Cristiano Ronaldo mention?

Harry Kane Friday September 26, 2025 became another footballer to score 100 goals playing for a single club, but why has this achievement a Cristiano Ronaldo mention?

Saturday September 27, 2025 11:55 AM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

Harry Kane Friday September 26, 2025 became another footballer to score 100 goals playing for a single club.

Harry Kane reached the century of goals for Bayern Munich with his second strike against Werder Bremen and claimed a piece of European history in the process.

But why has Kane’s 100th goal a Cristiano Ronaldo mention all around?

Yes… This is because Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, were the quickest players to hit 100 goals playing for Real Madrid and Manchester City respectively.

The two reached the milestone in 105 matches.

On the other hand, Harry Kane achieved the coveted target in 104 matches to become the fastest player this century to reach 100 goals for a single club and leave Ronaldo and Haaland behind.

The others worthy of mention are Luis Suarez who scored 100 goals in 120 matches and Zlatan Ibrahimovic who achieved the target in 124.

Kane placed the ball past the goalkeeper Friday twice to reach the landmark 100th goal.

The Bavarians defeated Werder Bremen 4-0 on the night with the other two goals coming from Jonathan Tah and Konrad Laimer, according to Sports Star.

Kane, the 32-year-old England international footballer and leading Bundesliga scorer with 10 goals in Bayern’s five games so far, joined the Bundesliga giant from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

“A Big One”

Kane is the 19th man to score 100 goals for Bayern. He was delighted after breaking the record of Ronaldo – the highest goal scorer in International Football and who is just 04 goals away from reaching another landmark of 950.

"I knew about this record, for sure," Kane told ESPN.

"It's a big one, first of all to reach 100 goals for any club is an amazing achievement. A club like Bayern Munich is extra special.

“And then to do it in record time, one game less, you're talking about some of the great players -- Ronaldo one of the best ever, Haaland on his way to being a great”, he added.

Kane is under contract with Bayern until the end of next season and coach Vincent Kompany dismissed a question about whether the England captain might seek a return to the Premier League next year.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from Goal and agencies.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic