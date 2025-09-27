Cristiano Ronaldo 04 nets away from 950 Career Goals

Leading Al Nassr to another victory against Al Ittihad in Roshn Saudi League (RSL), Portugal Football Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Friday hit another goal to take his career tally to 946

Saturday September 27, 2025 12:00 PM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

The Al Nassr captain now needs 04 more goals to reach another landmark target of 950 career goals.

With 946 career goals Ronaldo is the highest goal scorer in internal football.

Highlights: Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad

Helped by Ronaldo’s 01 goal and another by former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mané, Al Nassr defeated Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad 2-0.

Sadio Mané opened the scoring in the ninth minute, hanging back in space at the far post and hammering home a volley after a tidy run and cross from Kingsley Coman, according to ESPN Sports.

With 35 minutes gone Mané turned creator, chipping the ball through for the onrushing Ronaldo, who ghosted through the Al Ittihad backline and powered his header past Predrag Rajkovic.

This was Ronaldo’s 4th league goal in as many games this season, following an opening-day effort against Al Taawoun and a brace versus Al Riyadh .

The result hands Al Nassr an early advantage over Laurent Blanc's side, who finished 13 points above them to claim last season's title.

With the victory in Al Nassr vs al Ittihad fixture, the defending champion further consolidated its first place in Saudi Pro League 2025 standing.

Cristiano Ronaldo Career Goals at a Glance

With another goal Friday, the 40-year-old Portuguese Star Footballer who is lovingly called CR7 by fans needs 54 goals to reach his dream target of 1,000 goals.

The Portuguese footballer is in an extraordinary form this season and it was in full display when he played 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Portugal against rivals. Look at the infographics:

He sent the ball past the goal-keeper multiple times, taking his score to 140 goals. Top goal scorer in international football already, Ronaldo now needs just one goal to become top scorer in the World Cup Qualifiers.

At 140 goals, Ronaldo is at par with Guatemalan former professional footballer Carlos Ruiz. Carlos Ruiz has already retired from international football.

All eyes will be on the unstoppable Ronaldo on October 12, 2025 when Portugal will play against Ireland in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier.

One more goal in the Portugal vs Ireland match will make the legendary Al Nassr Captain the all time top goal scorer in the FIFA WC Qualifiers. And, more close to 1000 goal target.

And, playing for Al-Nassr this Saudi Pro League (SPL) season, Ronaldo has hit 5 goals in 6 matches. They are: 1 goal each against Al Ahli, Al Taawoun and Al Ittihad football clubs, and 2 goals against Al Riyadh Saudi FC.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from Goal and agencies.]

