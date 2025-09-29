Kerala Assembly clears resolution against Voters List Revision

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Assembly Monday cleared a resolution against the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s move to carry out voters list revision, popularly known as Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in the state.

In the Kerala Assembly resolution passed unanimously, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed the concerns of the House about the “hasty move” by the ECI to implement the SIR and suspected “ill-motive” behind its action.

“We urge the Election Commission to ensure transparency, uphold fundamental rights, and prevent any hasty actions that may undermine voters’ trust”, Vijayan said in the Kerala Assembly.

The Congress-led UDF opposition, which had already expressed its strong reservations against the SIR, supported the resolution.

The Kerala Assembly resolution came amidst the backdrop of the Election Commission’s decision to conduction the pan India exercise to revise the existing voter lists.

“Illogical Exclusions”

The exercise has sparked massive outrage after it was conducted in Bihar.

Political parties and activists even took the matter to the Supreme Court of India highlighting loopholes in SIR conducted in Bihar.

Speaking in the Kerala Assembly, Vijayan said the SIR implemented in Bihar witnessed “illogical exclusions” of people from the voters’ list.

“There is a suspicion across the country whether the same pattern is being pursued on a national basis”, he said.

In the resolution, the CM questioned the attempts being made to implement the SIR in poll-bound Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal while the constitutional validity of the Bihar SIR process is under consideration by the Supreme Court.

“It cannot be viewed as an innocent move”, Vijayan said.

The Supreme Court in its ruling said, two times during two hearings, it will scrap the whole exercise if it found any illegality.

[With PTI inputs.]

