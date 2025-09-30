Arab, Muslim leaders refuse all-out support to Trump’s ‘Gaza Peace Plan’

The Arab and Muslim leaders have backed U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Gaza Peace Plan”, but not without conditions

Tuesday September 30, 2025

[The Israeli Coalition for Regional Security has launched a new nationwide billboard campaign urging the government to back President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the war in Gaza and expand the Abraham Accords.]

Doha (Qatar): The Arab and Muslim leaders have backed U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Gaza Peace Plan”, but not without conditions.

In a joint statement released by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Arab and Muslim leaders appreciated Trump’s efforts for peace, but stopped short of extending their full support to his Gaza ceasefire plan which the maverick American President has termed “historic”.

“The Foreign Ministers reaffirm their joint commitment to work with the United States to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive deal that ensures:

Unrestricted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza

No displacement of the Palestinians

Release of hostages

Security mechanism that guarantees the security of all sides

Full Israeli withdrawal

Rebuilds Gaza and creates a path for a just peace on the basis of the two state solution...

... under which Gaza is fully integrated with the West Bank in a Palestinian state in accordance with international law as key to achieving regional stability and security”, the joint statement said.

The statement has been signed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye.

The Arab and Muslim leaders’ emphasis on the establishment of the Independent State of Palestine, complete withdrawal of the Israeli Occupation Forces from Gaza and no displacement of the Palestinians are important as analysts are highlighting that the Trump’s “Peace Plan” has no clarity on these key issues.

Israel divided on Trump’s ‘Eternal Peace Plan’

Standing on the side of Trump as he unveiled his 20-point Gaza Ceasefire and “Eternal Peace Plan”, Netanyahu gave the impression that Israel is fully behind him. Back home however he changed his stand, releasing contradictory statements one after another.

“He (Netanyahu) says ‘YES’ to deals before White House cameras, then shifts to ‘but’ once he’s back in Israel”, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Tuesday.

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also slammed the plan and referred to it as a “resounding diplomatic failure, a closing of eyes and turning our backs on all the lessons of October 7”.

“Given the reality that has emerged in the face of international pressure, the destructive hostage campaign, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s initial unwillingness to conquer Gaza and adopt Trump’s original plan, the military foot-dragging and lack of success in bringing the military leadership to where we want, the faltering coalition, and the natural exhaustion after two years of war – given all this, is there no choice, and is this the maximum that can be achieved right now,” Smotrich wrote on social media platform X.

“These are good questions. We will consult, consider, and decide, with God’s help. But the celebrations since yesterday are simply absurd,” he added.

“Genocide Repackaged”

Political analysts have said Trump’s “peace plan” for Gaza isn’t peace — it’s genocide repackaged as a business deal.

“Amnesty for Hamas after hundreds of tens of thousands of Palestinians slaughtered. Gaza handed to a “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump himself and colonial fossils like Tony Blair. Aid and reconstruction dangled like venture capital, turning Gaza’s ruins into an “investment opportunity”, analysis said.

“This isn’t liberation. It’s occupation privatized, with Trump as CEO, Netanyahu as capo, and Gaza reduced to a balance sheet. The blood of the dead is collateral. The survivors are to be managed by technocrats until they’re deemed “ready.” And the West calls that self-determination”, they said.

The PIJ, a Palestinian armed group fighting alongside Hamas, called Trump’s plan a “recipe for continued aggression against the Palestinian people. Through this, Israel is attempting – via the United States – to impose what it could not achieve through war.”

“Unilateral, Disappointing”

Talking to Sky News, Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative, called Trump's Gaza plan a “great disappointment” fraught with “mines.” He said the plan ignores Palestinian self-determination and fails to address the core issue of Israeli occupation.

“Great disappointment, in particular in the American President, who could not avoid being so biased to the Israeli point of view, who failed even to mention the right of the self-determination of Palestinian people for peace, and who failed to mention that there is a need to end the main core cause of everything we see in the Middle East, which is the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land”, he said.

“And still, this is a unilateral deal so far between Israel and the United States, and presenting it as a form of ultimatum is not a very productive thing”, he added.

“Of course, stopping the war in Gaza, this genocidal war that has taken the lives and injured more than 11 percent of the population of Gaza, and ending the whole Israeli plan of ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians from Gaza is useful and positive. But on the other hand, the agreement is full of mines here, and I will mention just three of them. One is that there is no clear plan for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza”, he said.

Mustafa Barghouti also questioned the absence of a clear-cut guidelines in the Trump's plan about withdrawal of the Israeli forces from Gaza.

“What they talk about are stages, and Netanyahu made sure to say that the withdrawal will be slow. That's a recipe for a disaster. It means that Israel could reactivate the war even after receiving their prisoners or their hostages. That is a very dangerous element, and if there are no guarantees from the side of the United States and other parties that Israel will not reactivate the war, this is a very dangerous element”, he said.

“Also because, Netanyahu said that he would reactivate his war of genocide on Gaza if he feels that he needs to. And we know very well how manipulative the Israelis can be, and how much they can create any moment to justify such an act”, he said.

