Global Sumud Flotilla, enroute to Gaza, enters danger zone

Global Sumud Flotilla, on its way to Gaza, Tuesday September 30, 2025 has entered the danger zone in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea

Wednesday October 1, 2025 1:22 AM , ummid.com News Network

Mediterranean Sea: Global Sumud Flotilla, on its way to Gaza, Tuesday September 30, 2025 has entered the danger zone in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea.

A fleet of 45 vessels, the Global Sumud Flotilla, is on a peace mission to end the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

About a day’s distance from Gaza, the Sumud Flotilla is facing imminent threat from the Israeli Occupation Forces.

Unlike the previous aid flotillas, the Sumud Flotilla is being escorted by the military navy ships sent by Italy, Spain and Turkeye.

[[Latest location of Global Sumud Flotilla (Screenshot of Global Sumud Flotilla tracker at Tuesday September 30, 2025)]

The citizens of the three countries along with parliamentarians, lawyers and activists from over 40 countries, are onboard the Sumud flotilla.

Prominent participants included Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, Ada Colau, former mayor of Barcelona, Liam Cunningham, Irish actor and humanitarian, Susan Sarandon, renowned American actress and social activist, Thiago Avila of Brazil, and Greta Thunberg, the famous Swedish environmental activist who was also part of the Madleen Flotilla .

“Appeals for Protections”

Fearing interception and attacks by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF), the Flotilla organisers have issued appeal calling for protection and safe passage.

“As the Global Sumud Flotilla enters the danger zone, where Israel may attempt an illegal interception, Greta Thunberg told Novara Media adding that the crew remains steadfast.

“Israel has no right to block humanitarian aid to Gaza. Stopping this mission would only add another war crime to their long record”, she added.

In a latest update, Italy's Defense Ministry issued a statement saying it has instructed its escort navy to halt its shadowing of the international flotilla once it comes within 150 nautical miles (278 km) of Gaza's shores. This decision underscores the complex international dynamics at play.

Activists remain resolute despite threat

The flotilla, however, remains resolute, continuing its mission driven by a strong humanitarian purpose.

“Colonizers don’t get to define peace. Justice comes before negotiation. This is a fight for liberation and for our shared humanity,” Yasmin Acar, a German Activist onboard the Sumud Flotilla, said.

Yusuf Omar - a multi-award winning journalist and Co-founder of Hashtag Our Stories, a TEDx speaker, former CNN Senior Social Media Reporter on Snapchat, warned about the Israeli threats.

“All eyes on the flotilla Israel will try everything to stop this mission reaching Gaza In the past they have poured acid into the water supply of the vessels.

“They have tried to pierce the ships and damage their structure. They have dropped drones on civilian boats.

“They have blocked missions from even leaving through diplomatic sabotage. Never underestimate how low Israel will go to stop a humanitarian corridor and continue starving the population of Gaza,” Yusuf Omar said.

“All Eyes on Global Sumud Flotilla”

Another activist who is onboard Yulara, one of the 45 vessels on its way to Gaza, said, "We’re under 300 nautical miles from Gaza. This isn’t about us—it’s about the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

“Break the siege. End the genocide. Free Palestine. All eyes on the Global Sumud Flotilla.”

“The Global Sumud Flotilla is entering its final stretch, with Israeli interception anticipated within 24–48 hours. Despite exhaustion, spirits remain strong.

“The mission is clear: deliver aid, keep global focus on Gaza, and raise political pressure. Italian and Spanish naval escorts may deter violence, but risks remain”, another activist said.

The Sumud Flotilla - the largest civilian maritime mission organized to break Israel's illegal siege on Gaza, was launched in August and September 2025 when boats of all sizes set sail from ports around the world, converging toward Gaza to open a humanitarian corridor by sea.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, the 38th aid flotilla to Gaza, was launched after the earlier Gaza Aid Flotillas – most recently Madleen and Handala , were seized and the members onboard were detained by the Israeli Occupation Forces.

As per the organisers, the Sumud flotilla brings together participants and organizers from the Global March to Gaza, Sumud Convoy, Sumud Nusantara, and the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, building on decades of Palestinian resistance and international solidarity to shift the global narrative and confront international complicity.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic