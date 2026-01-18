Number of Muslims in Mumbai Corporation 2026 up by 1: Full list

The new Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 2026 or BMC 2026) to have 01 more Muslim corporator as compared to the community’s tally last time

[Imran Pratapgarhi, Member of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and National Chairman Congress Minority Department, leading a rally in support of Congress candidates in Mumbai]

BMC 2026 Final Result: The new Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 2026 or BMC 2026) to have 01 more Muslim corporator as compared to the community’s tally last time.

A total of 29 Muslims from different parties had won the 2017 BMC elections . As against this, number of Muslims in the Mumbai Mahanagar Palika 2026 is 30, as per the final election result announced by the Maharashtra State Election Commission Saturday.

Of the total 30 Muslim Corporators who have won the 2026 Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections the maximum 13 are from Congress, 07 are from Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), 03 each are from NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT), 02 are from Samajwadi Party (SP) and 02 each from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

List of Muslim Corporators in Mumbai Corporation

Following is the party-wise full list of Muslim corporators in Mumbai.

Muslim Corporators of Congress Party

1. Qamar Jahan Moeen Siddiqui (Ward No. 33)

2. Haiderali Aslam Sheikh (Ward No. 34)

3. Rafiq Ilyas Sheikh (Ward No. 48)

4. Mehr Haider Mohsin (Ward No. 6)

5. Mohd. Ibrahim Qureshi (Ward No. 92)

6. Khan Rahebar Siraj (Ward No. 102)

7. Amir Naseem Khan (Ward No. 162)

8. Ashraf Azhmi (Ward No. 165)

9. Dr Saman Arshad Azhmi (Ward No. 167)

10. Sajida Bi Haji Babbu Khan (Ward No. 184)

11. Waqar Khan (Ward No. 211)

12. Naseema Javed Juneja (Ward No. 213)

13. Parack Ruksana Nurul Amin (Ward No. 224)

Muslim Corporators of AIMIM in BMC

14. Mehjabeen Atique Ahmed Khan (Ward No. 134)

15. Zameer Murtuza Qureshi (Ward No. 136)

16. Sameer Ramzan Patel (Ward No. 137)

17. Roshan Irfan Sheikh (Ward No. 138)

18. Shabana Atif Sheikh (Ward No. 139)

19. Shabana Mohammad Farooq Qazi (Ward No. 143)

20. Khairunnisa Akbar Hussain (Ward No. 145)

[The AIMIM has won a total of 08 seats in Mumbai. The 8th member of the party is Vijay Tatoba Ubale.]

Muslim Corporators of (NCP Ajit Pawar)

21. Khan Ayesha Shams (Ward No. 96)

22. Dr Saeeda Khan (Ward No. 168)

23. Ayesha Sufiyan Vanu (Ward No. 179)

Muslim Corporators of Shiv Sena (UBT)

24. Zishan Genghis Multani (Ward No. 62)

25. Saba Harun Khan (Ward No. 64)

26. Sakina Sheikh (Ward No. 124)

Muslim Corporators of Samajwadi Party

27. Iram Sajit Ahmad Siddiqui (Ward No. 201)

28. Abrahani Ambareen Shahzad (Ward No. 212)

Muslim Corporators of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

29. Sufi Nazia Abdul Jabbar (Ward No. 78)

Muslim Corporators of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP Sharad Pawar)

30. Bushra Nadeem Captain Malik (Ward No. 170)

What is important is that the Muslim candidates have won the BMC 2026 elections from all parties - including Congress, AIMIM, Samajwadi Party, NCP (Ajit Pawar), NCP (Sharad Pawar) and also from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray or UBT).

This is a clear message to the BJP, which because of its communal agenda and hate for Muslims does not give the party tickets to Muslims, and gives an excuse that the community does not vote for it.

Along with the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), civic body elections were also held in 28 other corporations of Maharashtra.

As per the final result announced by the state election commission, out of the total 2,869 seats, the BJP has won 1,420 seats, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) 375, Congress 329, NCP (Ajit Pawar) 175, Shiv Sena (UBT) 160, AIMIM 125, NCP (Sharad Pawar) 40 and MNS just 13 seats. (The result of some seats have not been announced.)

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic