Why Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli tonight is important for Ronaldo, The Big Yellow?

All set for Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi SPL Group Match tonight (Friday January 02, 2026) at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, and here is why the match is important for Cristiano Ronaldo and The Big Yellow

Saudi FC Al-Nassr has been consistently leading the Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025-26 standings table since the league's beginning.

The Saudi football giant has created history last week by becoming the only football club in the history of Saudi Pro League which has won all its opening 10 matches . Al-Nassr defeated Al-Okhdood to create the history, continuing to remain on top of the SPL standings chart with 30 points.

Al Hilal was on the second spot with 26 points (8 W and 2 D) and Al Tawwoun was at the 3rd position with 25 pints (8 W, 1 L and 1 D) in the SPL Table ending MW11.

However, things started changing when The Big Yellow failed to win the Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq match on December 30, 2025. The victory, against Al Ittifaq could have won Al Nassr three important points. But the match ended in a draw and Al Nassr had to settle with just one point.

In another match, Al Hilal defeated Al Kholood 3-1 in the last football game of Matchweek 12 and reduced the gap on Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr to two points.

So as per the standings released by Roshn Saudi Pro League or RSL after MW12, with 29 points Al-Hilal is just two points away from Al Nassr’s 31 points.

Hence, Al Nassr has to win its match against Al Ahli Saudi tonight to maintain its lead in the SPL Table.

Chance for Ronaldo to become top goal scorer

Al-Nassr Vs. Alhli football match tonight is also important for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo finished the MW11 with 12 goals, sharing the coveted tag of becoming Top Goal Scorer in Saudi Pro League with his teammate Joao Felix.

Ronaldo and Felix scored one goal each in the Al-Ittifaq Vs Al-Nassr fixture Tuesday to remain Joint Top Goal Scorers with 13 nets each.

Both the players have chance to become Top Goal Scorer of Saudi Pro League solo if they send the ball past the nets tonight. Joao Felix is young and has a long career ahead. But, for 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo or CR7 scoring goals is important.

The highest goal scorer in international football, Ronaldo was only last week awarded the Best Football Player in the Middle East. And, if he succeeded in beating teammate Joao Felix, who is consistently scoring for Al-Nassr, then it will be another victory for the Portuguese star footballer.

Highlights

Match: Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli Saudi

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli Saudi Kickstart Time: 08:30 PM Jeddah Time, 11:00 PM Mumbai Time

08:30 PM Jeddah Time, 11:00 PM Mumbai Time Venue: King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah

King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah TV and Live Streaming available

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

