'No Matter What I do....': Trump on Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump Friday said despite his tremendous efforts in stopping wars in various countries, including India and Pakistan, he will not be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Saturday June 21, 2025 1:51 PM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump Friday said despite his tremendous efforts in stopping wars in various countries, including India and Pakistan, he will not be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump listed the names of a number of countries, where according to him, he played key role in ceasefire and averting wars, and thus he should be a natural choice for the coveted award.

However, he said, he will not get it despite all his contributions for global peace, moaning, "I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize, no matter what I do."

Trump's Truth Social Post

"I am very happy to report that I have arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a wonderful Treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda, in their War, which was known for violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades. Representatives from Rwanda and the Congo will be in Washington on Monday to sign Documents. This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!

"I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia (A massive Ethiopian built dam, stupidly financed by the United States of America, substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River), and I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional Countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in “The Ages!”

"No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!" Trump wrote.

Trump on India, Pakistan Ceasefire

Interestingly, this is probably the 14th time U.S. President Trump has taken credit for sealing ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

India's stand on this is the ceasefire between the two countries was the result of the direct negotiations, without the involvement of any third country.

However, the U.S., and also Pakistan, claimed Trump and his team played key role. Trump in fact has earlier said he used "trade" as a tool to convince India and Pakistan to agree on ceasefire.

In a related development, the government of Pakistan has officially proposed Trump's name for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement issued on X, Pakistan said President Trump “demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship” by engaging diplomatically with both Islamabad and New Delhi. This effort, it added, helped de-escalate the rapidly worsening situation, secured a ceasefire, and prevented a wider regional conflict.

The government of Pakistan also hailed Trump’s actions as those of a “genuine peacemaker” with a firm commitment to resolving conflict through dialogue.

