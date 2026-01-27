Al-Nassr bests Al-Taawoun to move up in SPL Table

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr Monday January 26, 2026 defeated Al-Taawoun 1-0 in a tight and thrilling match played at Al Awwal Park Stadium to surge ahead in the Saudi Pro League (2025/26) Table

Al-Nassr was trailing at 3rd position with 27 points in the Saudi Pro League Table when The Big Yellows hit the ground Monday, below Al Ahli Saudi and Al-Qadisiyah.

A defeat against Al Taawoun would have further pushed it down the SPL 25/26 table. However, Ronaldo led Saudi FC did not disappoint the fans.

Al-Nassr won the match thanks to Mohammed Al Dossari’s 45th minute own goal to get the much needed 3 points.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun Highlights

The hosts largely controlled proceedings, creating multiple chances and keeping pressure on the visitors’ defence, though they struggled to convert domination into goals in open play.

Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix were lively throughout, with Ronaldo even striking the post, but it was the defensive lapse that ultimately made the difference. Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed (ruled offside via VAR after a free-kick assist to Mohamed Simakan), and he didn't score despite chances.

Al-Taawoun remained resilient and organised, limiting clear openings and making life difficult for Al-Nassr. But the own goal by Mohammed Al Dossari changed the course for the vistors.

The only goal in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match Monday was the self-goal by Al-Taawoun's Al Dossary Mohammed, and the man behind this was Sadio Mane who was back in Al Nassr team fresh from leading Senegal to lift Africa Cup 2026 .

With the victory over Al-Taawoun, Al-Nassr is now placed second in the SPL Table with 40 points while Al Hilal continues to lead the chart with 45 points.

Al Nassr - who faces Al Kholood on January 30 and Al Riyadh on February 02, 2026, is required to win both the matches if it wants to outplace Al Hilal.

In another matches of SPL Round 18, Al Riyadh vs Al Hilal Sunday January 25, 2026 ended in a draw whereas Al Fayha secured a solid home win against Al Fateh, and Al Qadsiah defeated Al Najma 3-1 on the same day.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo remains the top goal scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, as per the statistics released by the Roshn Saudi League after MW17 ended.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

