Cristiano Ronaldo remains top goal scorer in Roshn Saudi League

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads Saudi FC Al-Nassr, remains top goal scorer in the Roshn Saudi League (RSL) ongoing season as per the latest data released Saturday January 24, 2026

[Cristiano Ronaldo (R) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic]

Roshn Saudi League statistics released at the end of the Matchweek 17 (MW17), Ronaldo or CR7 has scored a total of 16 goals in 16 appearances and remains the top goal scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26.

Ronaldo, who is top goal scorer in international football with a total of 960 career goals, has so far scored 90 goals in 93 appearances since joining Al Nassr in December 2022 .

Julián Quiñones - the Colombian-Mexican forward, who plays for Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League, is second with 15 goals. Quiñones scored 15 goals in 13 matches.

Third in the SPL 25/26 top goal scorers chart is Roger Martínez. The Colombian forward has scored a total of 14 goals playing for Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League current season.

Ivan Toney, the English forward who plays for Al-Ahli, has also scored 14 goals, sharing the third place with Martínez in the RSL top goal scorers’ chart.

João Félix, who earlier won Player of the Month and was top goal scorer early in the league, is among the highest goal scorer with 13 goals playing for Al Nassr in 16 matches.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's magnificent goal against Al-Fayha on January 22, 2026 has been adjudged the Goal of the Week. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the Serbian professional footballer and is currently playing as Central Midfielder for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

SPL 2025/26 Table

The RSL statistics released after the end of MW17, Al-Hilal is on the top of the Saudi Pro League 2025/26 Table with 44 points, Al-Nassr at second place with 37 points and Al-Ahli Saudi at third place with 37 points.

Interestingly, Ronaldo led Al Nassr was on top of the SPL 2025 Chart till two weeks ago, winning all the opening 10 matches – a historic achievement . The team, however, lost 3 matches and drew 1 that pushed it to 3rd place, though its victory against Damac on June 21, 2026 helped it to go one level up to the second position.

Al Nassr now faces Al-Taawoun on January 26, 2026. Al Taawoun is 5th in the SPL 25/26 Table with 35 points, and Al-Nassr Vs. Al-Taawoun will be important for both the teams to improve their standing.

On the other hand, Al-Hilal Vs Al-Riyadh Sunday January 25, 2026 will decide if the former further consolidates its position in the SPl 2025-26 Table.

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 started on August 28, 2025 and will continue till May 2026. Most of the football teams so far have played 16 matches. Saudi Pro League features 18 teams in a standard double round-robin format, 34 matchweeks total, each team plays 34 games.

(Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com)

