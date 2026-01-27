ICSE, ISC 2026 Admit Cards: Steps, Link to Download

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the Admit and Hall Ticket of the students who have registered for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2026 exams

The CISCE is conducting the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) from February 17 and Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISC) from February 12, 2026.

Since there are less than two weeks available for both the exams, the Council will any time release the admit card and hall ticket of all the registered candidates.

The students should note that their hall ticket and admit card should be provided to you via their school and college. They cannot and need not download the admit card directly.

The authorized staff at the affiliated schools and colleges will download the admit cards and hall tickets, take printouts, stamp and sign, and will then handover to the students, as per the Council’s exam guidelines.

ICSE, ISC admit card 2026: Steps ro download

Schools and colleges can follow these steps to download the admit cards:

Visit the official website: " cisce.org "

" Click on the News section on the homepage

Select ICSE/ISC Admit Card 2026

Enter login details and captcha

Download the admit cards

Print and distribute them to students

The admit card must include the student’s name, date of birth, gender, roll number or ID, exam name (ICSE or ISC), photo, signature, school name, parents’ names, chosen subjects, and full exam centre details such as address and centre number. After receiving the admit card, students should check all details carefully.

ICSE, ISC 2026 Datesheet

As per the 2026 board exam datesheet and time table released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) will start on February 17 and Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISC) on February 12, 2026.

The first paper of ISC Class 12th on February 12 will be Psychology, English Paper 1 on February 13, English Paper 2 on February 16 and Mathematics on March 09, 2026. The exam will end on April 06 with Geopgraphy as the last paper.

ICSE Class 10 2026 exam will begin with English Paper 1 on February 17, Mathematics on March 02, Physics on March 09, Chemistry on March 11 and Biology on March 13, 2026. The exam will end on March 30 with Environmental Science paper.

The ICSE Class 10 board exams 2025 were conducted from February 21 to March 28, 2025. The result was announced on April 30, 2025.

The ISC Class 12 board exams 2025 were conducted from February 12 to April 03, 2025. The result was declared on April 30, 2025.

