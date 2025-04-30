ISC 12th Result 2025 Announced; Check Toppers List

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result of Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th) 2025 exam along with toppers list on its official website cisce.org

Wednesday April 30, 2025 1:01 PM , Team ummid.com

ISC Class 12th Result 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result of Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th) 2025 exam along with toppers list on its official website cisce.org.

According to the ISC 2025 result data released today, a total of 99,551 candidates appeared for the examination, out of them 98,578 candidates passed the examination registering an overall pass percentage of 99.02%.

Girl students outshined the boys with an overall pass percentage of 99.45%. Pass percentage of boys is 98.64%.

The ISC 2025 Toppers List is expected soon.

ISC 2025 Result: Region wise pass percentage

North: 98.97%

East: 98.76%

West: 99.72%

South: 99.76%

Foreign: 100%



The ISC Class 12 board exams 2025 were conducted from February 12 to April 03, 2025.

Direct link to check ISC Class 12th Result 2025

Click here to go to ISC Class 12 Result Page: cisce.org. Select Course. Enter UID and Index Number. Enter the Captcha code as you see. Click on 'Show Result' button. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.

Along with the ISC result, the council has also released Pass Percentage details, Merit List with Toppers name and their marks.

The ISC 2025 result is also be available via SMS and DigiLocker.

To receive the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th) 2025 exam results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send message to 09248082883.

ISC 12th Previous Year Pass Percentage, Toppers

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th ) 2024 exam and toppers list on May 06, 2024 when it registered the overall pass percentage of 98.19%.

According to the ISC result 2023 data , a total of 5 students had secured the Rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of the 5 ISC Toppers, 3 were girls.

ISC 2022 Examination Results was declared on Sunday, 24th July 2022 when the overall pass percentage was 99.38. The Pass percentage of girl students is 99.52 whereas that of boys is 99.26.

ISC 12th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.