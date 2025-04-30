ICSE 10th Result 2025 Out; Check Toppers List

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2025 exam along with toppers list on its official website cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2025 exam along with toppers list on its official website cisce.org.

According to the ICSE 2025 result data released today, a total of 99,551 candidates appeared for the examination, out of them 98,578 candidates passed the examination registering an overall pass percentage of 99.02%.

Girl students outshined the boys with an overall pass percentage of 99.45%. Pass percentage of boys is 98.64%.

ICSE 2025 Result: Region wise pass percentage

North: 98.78%

East: 98.70%

West: 99.83%

South: 99.73%

Foreign: 93.39%

The ICSE Class 10 board exams 2025 were conducted from February 21 to March 28, 2025.

Along with the ICSE result, the council has also release Pass Percentage details, Merit List with Toppers name and their marks.

The ICSE 2025 results is also be available via SMS and DigiLocker.

To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th ) 2025 exam results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ICSE followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send message to 09248082883.

