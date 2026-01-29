Meet Lubna Qazi Who Takes Oath as Administrative Law Judge in New Jersey

Kokan’s daughter Lubna Qazi Chaudhry took the oath as Administrative Law Judge in New Jersey with her hand placed on The Holy Quran, pledging to uphold constitutional responsibilities

Mumbai: Lubna Qazi, a lawyer originally from Maharashtra’s Raigad district, has created history by taking oath as an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) in the US state of New Jersey, becoming the first Muslim woman to be appointed to this position in the state.

The appointment is being widely regarded as a significant milestone for minority representation in the American judiciary.

The oath-taking ceremony was held recently, where Associate Justice Rachel Wainer Apter of the New Jersey Supreme Court administered the oath. On the occasion, Lubna Qazi placed her hand on the Holy Quran and pledged to faithfully discharge her constitutional duties.

The position of Administrative Law Judge holds considerable importance within the American judicial system. ALJs preside over cases involving decisions of government agencies, administrative disputes and public grievances, delivering rulings based on established legal principles.

Lubna Qazi’s Life Journey

Lubna Qazi’s life journey spans multiple countries and cultures. She was born in Kuwait, where she spent her early childhood with her parents. In 1990, during a school vacation, she travelled to the United States. However, following the outbreak of the Gulf War, the family decided to settle there permanently.

Lubna later pursued her education in California, completed her graduation from the University of California, and earned her law degree from Western State University College of Law.

After marrying Ahsan Chaudhry in 2005, Lubna moved to New Jersey, where she served in various government legal positions for nearly two decades. Recognising her extensive legal experience and professional competence, the Governor of New Jersey nominated her for the post of Administrative Law Judge in 2025.

Lubna Qazi is also distinguished for her linguistic abilities. In addition to English, she is fluent in Urdu, Hindi and Konkani, and has working knowledge of Arabic. Committed to preserving cultural and linguistic heritage, she is personally teaching Urdu and Arabic to her two children at home.

Family Feels Honoured

Expressing his pride, Lubna’s father Inayatullah Qazi said that the entire family feels honoured by her achievement. He described the appointment not merely as a position, but the result of years of hard work, sacrifice and prayers.

Speaking to this correspondent, Inayatullah Qazi said that his family hails from Tala taluka of Raigad district in the Konkan region. He completed his education up to Class VI at Jamia Millia Islamia School, Delhi, and his high school education at Anjuman Islam, Mumbai.

After obtaining a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Government College of Engineering, Aurangabad, in 1975, he moved to Kuwait for employment, beginning his career with an air-conditioning company. After working there for fifteen years, he migrated to the United States with a single suitcase following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait after the Gulf War, as his children were already in the US at the time. He later ensured higher education for all four of his children.

Inayatullah Qazi said that the family’s roots are deeply embedded in Islamic tradition and that Urdu is spoken with pride at home. He added that Lubna completed recitation of the Holy Quran at the age of seven.

He further shared that around five to six generations ago, their ancestors were sent to the Konkan region as Qazis (judicial authorities) to administer justice without discrimination based on religion, caste or race. Although the profession discontinued a few generations ago, he expressed happiness that his daughter has now proudly revived the family’s judicial legacy.

Lubna Qazi is also the granddaughter of Dr Rehana Ahmed, a noted educationist and Executive Chairperson of the Girls’ Board of Anjuman Islam, Mumbai. Dr Rehana Ahmed expressed joy over Lubna’s achievement, stating that it serves as a shining example for young women across the community and will inspire girls to pursue higher education and professional careers. She is widely recognised for her dedicated efforts toward the promotion of girls’ education, particularly within the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, several social and legal organisations, including the Asian Pacific American Lawyers Association of New Jersey, have congratulated Lubna Qazi on her appointment. Observers believe that this development marks a significant step forward in strengthening Muslim and minority representation within the American judicial system.

