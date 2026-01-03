Al Ahli ends Al-Nassr’s unbeaten run at Saudi Pro League 25/26

In a tight match Friday night (January 02, 2026) 2015-16 SPL Champion, Al Ahli, defeated Al Nassr, ending the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi football club’s unbeaten run this season

Jeddah: In a tight match Friday night (January 02, 2026) 2015-16 SPL Champion, Al Ahli, defeated Al Nassr, ending the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi football club’s unbeaten run this season.

Al-Nassr has been unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League 2025/26 season, winning all its opening 10 matches and drawing 01.

CR7-led Saudi FC however could not maintain the pace at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah and tasted first defeat of the ongoing SPL season at the hands of Al Ahli Saudi.

Whats wrong with Al Nassr?

Saudi FC Al-Nassr has been consistently leading the Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025-26 standings table since the league's begining. The Saudi football giant has created history only last week by becoming the only football club in the history of Saudi Pro League which has won all its opening 10 matches .

But, everything started going against the team’s favour when the Big Yellow failed to win the Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq match two days later on December 30, 2025. The victory, against Al Ittifaq could have won Al Nassr three important points. But the match ended in a draw and Al Nassr had to settle with just one point.

Al Nassr still leads the SPL table despite the loss against Al Ahli with 31 points. However, Al Hilal and Al Taawoun are close behind it with 29 and 28 points respectively.

Al Hilal is playing against Damac and Al-Hazm on January 04 and 08, 2026. Even a draw in these two matches can take Al Hilal to match the Al Nassr’s SPL table points.

On the other hand, Al Nassr will be playing against Al-Qadisiyah on January 08, 2025. Any upset in the match could push Al Nassr further down the SPL table. And, Ronaldo’s men will be under immense pressure when they meet Al Hilalon January 12, 2026.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Highlights

The match started with Al Ahli getting a lead in the 7th minute when Wenderson Galeno opened the scoring for Al Ahli with a composed finish.

Even as Al-Nassr players tried hard to get an equalizer, Al Alhi consolidated its lead further in the 20th minute when Ali Majrashi doubled his team’s advantage, capitalizing on a quick break to make the score 2-0.

It appeared everything was lost for Al Nassr when Abdulelah Al-Amri pulls one back for Al Nassr with a rare goal from defense in the 31st minute, and scored again with a beautiful header, and an unexpected brace, before the Half Time, leveling the score at 2-2.

In the 57th minute of the match, Merih Demiral added a third for Al Ahli, heading in from a cross to make it 3-2.

Al-Nassr pushed hard in the Second Half but failed to find an equalizer. Eight minutes of added time see frantic pressure, but Al Ahli holds firm amid some confusion.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the chance

Al-Nassr skipper, besides giving the much needed 3 points to his team, had a chance to become the top goal scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season. He however failed in converting a number of chances Friday in goals.

Ronaldo still shares the title of top goal scorer with his team mate Joao Felix with 13 goals. So as Al-Nassr which remains on top of the SPL table with 31 points despite its loss against Al Ahli.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo needed to score goals and register victories in the next two matches if he wants to remain the highest goal scorer and see Al-Nassr on top of the SPL standings.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic