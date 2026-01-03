In Pictures: Jupiter fades as first Supermoon of 2026 brightens sky

Jupiter looks faded and dim as the first Supermoon of the Year 2026 brightens the clear sky Saturday January 03, 2026.

Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system. In terms of brightness, Jupiter is the third after the Moon and Venus, sometimes rivaled by Mars.

On Friday January 02, 2026, the Moon and Jupiter were as bright as their own self and were seen complimenting each other, standing side by side.

But the Moon in its fullest phase Saturday is so bright that it is ruling the sky alone, with Jupiter looking much smaller and dimmer as compared to yesterday.

Still a look at the sky tonight gives a beautiful vista – the Supermoon – looking brightest and much bigger, and Jupiter seen a little distance away, no astral object visible nearby.

Why Supermoon?

The Full Moon is Supermoon when it is at perigee — its closest orbital approach to Earth at a distance of about 362,312 kilometers.

This proximity makes the Supermoon, also called as Wolf Moon, appear approximately 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical Full Moon at its farthest point (apogee).

The term “Wolf Moon” originates from traditional Native American and European folklore, marking the first full moon of January when wolf packs were historically heard howling outside villages during deep winter.

The Supermoon, when seen from The Two Holy Mosques in Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah, is an astral treat for skywatchers.

Astronomers noted that Supermoons generally occur in sequences of three to four consecutive events, and the current series will conclude with the January 3 Supermoon.

“This is the last Supermoon that began in October 2025,” the astronomers said.

