Google rolls-out ‘full length’ JEE Main Mock Test: How to try

Google has rolled out, what it called, ‘full length’ JEE Main Mock Test or Practice Papers, through its AI app Gemini AI.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch of the mock test as the JEE Main 2026 is ongoing.

The Joint Entrance Exam (Main) conducted for admission in engineering colleges in India is conducted twice in a year. The Session 1 of JEE Main 2026 began on January 21 and will continue till January 29, 2026. The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be held in April.

Candidates can appear in both the entrance exams or in either of the two sessions. The exam is conducted in online mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, also has its own and free JEE Main Mock Test which is available through its website. The purpose of the mock test is to make students familiar with the JEE Main exam pattern and syllabus.

Now, Google has also launched a free mock test with the same purpose. Google had only a week before launched mock test series for SAT exam which is conducted for admission in the colleges and universities in the United States.

“If I could turn back time… excited for SATs last week and JEE Main this week in Gemini at no cost”, Sundar Pichai wrote on social media platform X.

Pichai has tagged an earlier post by Google Gemini AI which said students can try full-length mock JEE Main tests in Gemini at no costs. The post is accompanied by a short video clip.

How to run mock JEE Main Test in Gemini?

Step 1: Log-in to your Google account

Step 2: Open Google Gemini app in your mobile phone or access the Gemini website on your desktop computer.

Step 3: Write the text prompt "I want to take a JEE Main mock test" into the chat interface to activate the feature.

Step 4: Choose the test subject or full-length mock test that you want to take from the options provided by the interface.

Step 5: Complete the test and submit your answers to get an instant analysis and score of your performance.

