Tamil Nadu TN TET 2025 Result Declared, Check Here

TN TET Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has declared online the results of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 on its official website.

Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted Teacher Eligibility Test – 2025 for Paper – I on November 15 and Paper II on November 16, 2025. It declared the result online today i.e. Saturday January 31, 2026.

The TNTET result is released in PDF files and shows the candidate's qualifying status based on the final assessment of OMR answer sheets.

The TN TET result 2025 are now online on the official website trb.tn.gov.in, and candidates can check them by following the steps given as under.

How to check TN TET Result 2025

Go to the TN TET Result page: " trb.tn.gov.in "

" Click on Notification button on the home page

Under the notification section, look for "TAMILNADU TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST TNTET 2025 NOTIFICATION"

Click on View button

Below the notification, find and click on "CLICK HERE TO VIEW EXAMINATION RESULTS"

Candidates should note that the TRB TN TET result is language-wise, and in PDF. The candidates are not required to log-in using ID and Password.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks are as follows:

General Category (OC): 90 marks

BC, BCM, MBC/DNC and Persons with Disabilities (PWD): 75 marks

SC, SC (A), ST: 60 marks

More than 3.5 lakh candidates from different districts of Tamil Nadu appeared in the TRB Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 Paper I and Paper-II examinations.

Candidates, who scored the minimum qualifying marks as mentioned above will be considered qualified and will be awarded the TNTET eligibility certificate. The TRB will start issuing eligibility certificates to the qualified candidates from February 2, 2026.

