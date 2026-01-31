West Bengal Board Class 12 Model Question Paper Released

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released Model Question Papers for Class 12th Uchha Madhyamik or Higher Secondary Semester 4 Board Examinations 2026

The purpose of releasing the 12th exam model question papers is to help students understand the exam pattern, and prepare more effectively for the upcoming Higher Secondary Board Examinations.

As per the time table released earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has scheduled the Class 12th board exams 2026 from February 12 to 27, 2026.

The model question papers cover 22 subjects and have been available since January 27, 2026, according to WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya, and are being distributed from the council’s head office and five regional centres across West Bengal, PTI reported.

PDF version to be online soon

The Council is also preparing to upload PDF version of the model question papers on its website.

The Council had earlier on January 28, 2026 released the 12th Board HS admit cards and hall tickets of the students. The admit card mentions student's details like name, roll number, admit card number, exam dates, centre, etc.

Te West Bengal HS exams(Uchha Madhyamik) is conducted as per the newly introduced semester-based format. The Semester 3 exams were conducted from September 08 to 22, 2025. The result was announced on October 31, 2025. The exam was held at over 2,100 exam centres and the overall pass percentage was 93.72%.

