Cong-BJP, AIMIM-BJP alliances rock 2026 Maharashtra Civic Elections

The ongoing elections in Maharashtra for the Municipal bodies have been rocked by, what is being termed, as ‘unholy’ alliances between arch-rivals Congress and BJP, and Owaisi’s AIMIM and BJP

Congress, BJP alliance in Ambarnath

The opposition Congress and the ruling BJP have teamed up along with the NCP (Ajit Pawar) in the Ambarnath Municipal Council to keep Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) away from Power.

In the Maharashtra Municipal Elections results of which was declared on December 22, Shiv Sena (Eknath SHinde) had emerged as the single largest party winning 28 of the total 59 seats.

But to keep the Shinde Sena away from power, the BJP with 14 members extended its support to the Congress and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

The Congress has 12 members and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 04, and their total tally exceeds that of the Shinde Sena.

AIMIM, BJP alliance in Akot, Mira-Bhayandar

In another case of alliance between the rivals, the BJP joined hands with Asauddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis e Ittihadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Akot Municipal Council, Akola district.

In Akot, the BJP succeeded in electing Maya Dhule as council president and also emerged as the single largest party winning 11 of the total 35 seats, which is short of the total needed to rule the Akot Civic Body.

To overcome this, the BJP formed "Akot Nagar Vikas Manch" with the AIMIM, both factions of Shiv Sena and NCP, claiming the support of 25 members.

Similarly, there are also reports that the BJP has formed an alliance with the AIMIM in Mira-Bhayandar where polling for the Municipal Corporation is scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026.

Outrage, Suspensions

The development received sharp condemnations from the Congress and BJP both, and also from Shiv Sena. There are also reports that the Congress has suspended its office bearers involved.

“This is unacceptable. What has happened in Ambarnath and in Akola is not okay. If this has been done by the local leadership, it will have to be broken. This is indiscipline. We will take action against them. Alliance with Congress, AIMIM won’t be tolerated. I have given orders to take action,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters.

Following this, the BJP's Maharashtra Unit issued a show-cause notice to Akot MLA Prakash Bharsakale, accusing him of promoting the alliance without consulting the party leadership.

Vice President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Ganesh Patil said the Ambernath Congress Block President, Pradeep Patil has been suspended.

“We have fought elections on Congress symbol and we won 12 seats, but without informing the state leadership or the state office, you have done alliance with BJP. This has come to our knowledge through media sources. This is not a good thing, so as per instructions by the state president, Harshwardhan, you are being suspended from the party”, Ganesh Patil said in a letter addressed to Pradeep Patil.

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut also criticized the Congress and BJP for teaming up with Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Raut said the BJP has teamed up with the AIMM to win the support of Muslim votes.

In a related development, the matter of 68 Mahayuti candidates winning the corporation elections unopposed has also sparked a political row in Maharashtra.

