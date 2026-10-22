Meet Nashik Girl Sakshi Who Secured AIR 1 in CA Inter Sep 2026

Marking another success in her extraordinary career, Sakshi Chandak has secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the CA Intermediate Exams the result of which was announced today.

CA Intermediate September 2026 Toppers: Marking another success in her extraordinary career, Sakshi Chandak has secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the CA Intermediate Exams the result of which was announced today.

Sakshi Chandak, who is from Nashik, has jointly secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the CA Inter September 2026 Exams with Neel Rajesh Shah of Mumbai.

Both of them have bagged 502 out of the total 600 marks (83.67%) in the CA Inter Exams September 2026 conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

More about Sakshi Chandak

Sakshi Chandak comes from a Marwari family residing in the Igatpuri area of Nashik district. Her father is a businessman while mother is a house wife.

“This success belongs more to my parents than it does to me,” Sakshi said.

Sakshi has been a bright student since her childhood. Her extraordinary success story begins in May 2023 when she passed the Class 10 SSC board exams as a student of Panchvati English Medium School scoring 97.40% marks.

Sakshi later took admission at B.Y.K. College of Commerce, Sinnar for 11th and 12th.

“While studying in junior college, she also enrolled herself at our classes to prepare for CA Foundation”, Atul Achale, the founder of Atul Accountancy Classes (AAC), told ummid.com.

“She passed 12th HSC scoring 94.33% marks, and also secured the All India Rank 4 (AI 4) in CA Foundation”, he added.

In CA Foundation, Sakshi’s score was – Mathematics 100%, Economics 98% and Accounts 92%. In CA Inter exams, Sakshi scored an impressive 502 marks (83.67%) and stood first at the national level.

CA Inter September 2026 Result Highlights

The All India Rank 2 (AIR 2) has been bagged by Shruti V who hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Shruti has scored 492 out of the total 600 marks to bag the All India Rank 2 in the CA Inter September 2026 exams.

Prem Agarwal of Surat, Gujarat, who bagged a total of 490 marks, has secured the All India Rank 3 (AIR 3) in the CA Inter September 2026 exams.

Out of 100,301 candidates who appeared in CA Inter Group 1, only 23,210 have cleared the exams with a pass percentage of 23.14%.

A total of 68,400 candidates had appeared in the CA Inter September 2026 Group II exam. Of them, 12,938 candidates have been declared passed, registering a pass rate of 18.92%.

As many as 38,339 candidates had appeared in the Group I and Group II both. Of them only 5,066 passed, recording a pass percentage of 13.21%.

CA Inter Exam Improved This Edition

The CA Inter exam of the latest edition was held from September 1 to 12, 2026. The CA Inter September 2026 Group I exams were conducted on September 1, 3, and 6, while the Group II exams were held on September 08, 10, and 12. The result of both the groups, along with the list of toppers, was released today.

The CA Inter September 2026 results have been improved if compared with the past results. In May 2026, the pass percentage of CA Inter Group 1 was 10.25% and that of Group 2 was 16.11%, Only 8.47% students had passed in both the groups in CA Inter May 2026 exams .

On the other hand, the pass percentage of CA Inter Sep 2026 Group I is 23.14%, pass percentage of Group II is 18.92% and of Group 1 and Group 2 both is 13.21%, as per the result data released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

[Falak Ather Faizee is Journalism Trainee at ummid.com.]

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