CA Inter May 2026 Result: Shardul, Abhinav, Teerth Secure Top 3 Ranks



Shardul Shekhar, Abhinav Satheesh and Teerth Jain have topped the CA Inter May 2026 Exams the results of which wer announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today i.e. Wednesday June 24, 2026

CA Inter May 2026 Result: Shardul Shekhar, Abhinav Satheesh and Teerth Jain have topped the CA Inter May 2026 Exams the results of which wer announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today i.e. Wednesday June 24, 2026.

All India Rank 1 (AIR 1), Shardul Shekhar Vichare is a Dombivali boy. He secured 531/600 marks to top the first rank in CA Inter May 2026 exam. Vichare also scored a perfect score of 100 marks in the Cost and Management Accounting subject.



The All India Rank 2 (AIR 2) has been bagged by Abhinav Satheesh who hails from Kochi, Kerala. He has scored 530 out of the total 600 marks to bag the All India Rank 2 in CA Inter 2026 exams.

Teerth Jain of Mumbai scored 519 out of the total 600 marks to bag the All India Rank 3 in Chartered Accountants Intermediate May 2026 exams.

CA Inter May 2026 Result Highlights

Out of 33,304 candidates who appeared in CA Inter Group 1 and 2, only 2,820 have cleared the exams with a pass percentage of 8.47%.

A total of 91,237 candidates had appeared in the CA Inter May 2026 Group I exam. Of them, 9,350 candidates have been declared passed, registering a pass rate of 10.25%.

As many as 64,381 candidates had appeared in the Group II exam. Of them only 10,372 passed, recording a pass percentage of 16.11%.

The CA Inter exam of the latest edition was held from May 5 and 15, 2026. The CA Inter May 2026 Group I exams were conducted on May 5, 7, and 9, while the Group II exams were held on May 11, 13, and 15. The result of both the groups, along with the list of toppers, was released today.

The CA Final May 2026 results were declared on June 18, 2026 — six days before the CA Inter result. A total of 7,931 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants in that attempt.

The CA Final May 2026 topper was Noor Singla from Patiala, who scored 499 out of 500 marks. The second and third ranks were respectively bagged by Ritij Saraf and Sohan Anil Manjrekar respectively.

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