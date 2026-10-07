DTE Maha 2026 Post HSC D Pharm Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link

The DTE Maharashtra had earlier published the PHD26 Round 1 Allotment Result 2026 of the candidates seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy on September 29, 2026

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2026: The DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website 'phd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in' today i.e. Wednesday October 07, 2026 CAP Round 2 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) course for the year 2026-27.

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Counselling

DTE Maharashtra had published PHD26 Provisional Merit List of the candidates seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy on September 17, 2026 , Final Merit List on September 20, 2026 and CAP Round 1 Allotment Result on September 29, 2026.

Following the release of the Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 1 result, the students were asked to confirm their admission till October 02, 2026. The details of seat matrix and vacant seats for CAP Round 2 were published on October 03, 2026.

The candidates were asked to submit options for the second round of pharmacy diploma admission counselling from October 03 tp 05, 2026.

Now based on the options submitted by the students, the DTE Maharashtra will release today i.e. Wednesday October 07, 2026 CAP Round 2 allotment result of Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) admission 2026 on its official website.

Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 2 Result 2026 - Steps to check

Go to Admission Page: " phd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in "

" Click on "Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II" on the Home Page.

Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with PH26 and Date of Birth to login.

Click on the appropriate link to check Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 2 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of D Pharm and other courses CAP Round 2 result. However, the result will be published any time by today evening.

Candidates should also note that if allotted a seat in D Pharm CAP Round 2, they will be required to confirm their admission from October 08 to 10, 2026.

Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: June 30 to September 15, 2026 (Extended)

D Pharm 2026 Document Verification Schedule: June 30 to September 15, 2026

Display of PHD 26 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 17, 2026.

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 18 to 19, 2026

Display of PHD26 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 20, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : September 23, 2026

Submission of option form: September 24 to 27, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: September 29, 2026

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 03, 2026.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: October 07, 2026 .

. Admission confirmation and reporting to the allotted college: October 08 to 10, 2026.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: October 11, 2026.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: October 15, 2026.

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE PHD26 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates. But, it is yet to confirm the Post HSC Pharm D option form submission and allotment dates.

DTE Maharashtra has, however, released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23 and 2021-22 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Journalism Trainee at ummid.com]

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