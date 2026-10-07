DTE Maha 2026 Post HSC D Pharm Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2026: The DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website 'phd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in' today i.e. Wednesday October 07, 2026 CAP Round 2 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) course for the year 2026-27.
DTE Maharashtra had published PHD26 Provisional Merit List of the candidates seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy on September 17, 2026, Final Merit List on September 20, 2026 and CAP Round 1 Allotment Result on September 29, 2026.
Following the release of the Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 1 result, the students were asked to confirm their admission till October 02, 2026. The details of seat matrix and vacant seats for CAP Round 2 were published on October 03, 2026.
The candidates were asked to submit options for the second round of pharmacy diploma admission counselling from October 03 tp 05, 2026.
Now based on the options submitted by the students, the DTE Maharashtra will release today i.e. Wednesday October 07, 2026 CAP Round 2 allotment result of Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) admission 2026 on its official website.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of D Pharm and other courses CAP Round 2 result. However, the result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should also note that if allotted a seat in D Pharm CAP Round 2, they will be required to confirm their admission from October 08 to 10, 2026.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE PHD26 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates. But, it is yet to confirm the Post HSC Pharm D option form submission and allotment dates.
DTE Maharashtra has, however, released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23 and 2021-22 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
[Falak Ather Faizee is Journalism Trainee at ummid.com]
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