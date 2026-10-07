Maharashtra Pharmacy Round 2 Allotment 2026 Released: Link to Check

Candidates, who are allotted seats in Pharmacy 2026 (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 2, should confirm their admission before 03:00 PM October 09, 2026

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has on Wednesday October 06, 2026 published on its official website 'ph2026.mahacet.org' the Provisional Allotment result of CAP Round 2 for the candidates who have applied for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses for the year 2026-27.

Maharashtra B Pharm / Pharm D Counselling 2026

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell started online registration and application process for admission in Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D, for the year 2026-27 from July 31, 2026. The last date of application was initially fixed as August 10, 2026. It was, however, later extended till August 23, 2026.

Maharashtra CET Cell later published the PH 2026 Provisional Merit List of candidates on August 27, 2026, and Final Merit List on September 03, 2026. Seat Matrix (Details of vacant seats for PH 2026 CAP Round 1) was published on September 04, 2026. The Maharashtra CET Cell later released the B Pharm and Pharm D CAP Round 1 result on September 27, 2026.

After completing the B Pharmacy and Pharm D CAP Round 1 on September 30, 2026, the CET Cell released the seat matrix and details of CAP Round 2 vacancies on October 01, 2026. Consequently, the Maharashtra CET Cell asked the candidates participating in the 2026 Pharmacy admission counselling to submit college options from October 02 to 04, 2026.

Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell has published on Wednesday October 06, 2026 Pharmacy 2026 (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 2 Allotment result on its official website.

Steps to check Maharashtra B Pharm/Pharm D CAP Round 2 Allotment 2026

Go to the official website: " ph2026.mahacet.org "

" Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result" right in the middle of the page.

Enter your Application ID starting with PH26 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates, who have been allotted seat in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 2, should confirm their admission from October 07 to 09, 2026 up to 03:00 PM.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 2 can participate in Pharmacy CAP Round 3 which will start on October 10, 2026.

Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 31 to August 23, 2026 (Extended)

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: August 01 to 24, 2026

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 27, 2026.

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 28 to 31, 2026

Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: September 03, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 22, 2026

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: September 23 to 25, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: September 27, 2026.

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round II: October 01, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 2: October 06, 2026

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round II: October 07 to 09, 2026 .

. Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: October 10, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: October 14, 2026

Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2026 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2026 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Journalism Trainee at ummid.com]

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