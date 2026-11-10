JEE Main 2027: NTA adds new registration option for NRI candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added new registration option for the candidates who are non-resident Indians (NRIs), and wish to apply for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1

JEE Main 2027 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added new registration option for the candidates who are non-resident Indians (NRIs), and wish to apply for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1.

The NTA had started receiving online application forms for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 from October 24, 2026. The candidates should note that the NTA has set some conditions for the candidates who are submitting new application that they should keep in mind. One of them is compulsory Aadhaar for all candidates who are applying for the JEE Main exam.

The NTA Notification for NRIs

In a notification released today, the NTA, however, said the NRI candidates can submit their application for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 even if they do not have a valid Aadhaar card.

The NTA in its notification said the NRIs having a valid passport can submit their application using the new option added in the registration form.

"The Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates, who do not have an Aadhaar card but hold a valid Indian Passport, can complete their application using the "Apply through the NRI (Having No Aadhaar) option" via the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in", the NTA said.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Key Points to Note

Candidates appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main should note that:

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2027 in online mode, and in multiple shifts on multiple dates.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be held from January 20 to 24, 2027, and on January 28, 2027 whereas JEE Main 2027 Session 2 will be conducted in April 2027 after the declaration of JEE Main January 2027 result.

A candidate can appear in either of both the sessions of the JEE Main exam.

Candidates should note that online registration for JEE Mains should be done through official website "jeemain.nta.nic.in" only.



JEE Main 2027: Last Date of Application

The candidates should note that the last date of application for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 – for all applications, remains the same, as per the latest NTA guidelines.

“Fresh applications must be completed, including fee payment, on or before 22nd November 2026 upto 11:50 P.M. and with late fee from 23rd November 2026 to 26th November 2026 upto 11:50 P.M”, the NTA said.

JEE Main Eligibility

The candidates who are appearing in the Class 12th or HSC exams by state or central board CBSE can appear in the JEE Main 2027. Candidates who appeared and cleared ISC 2027 exam can also apply for the JEE Main exams.

Eligible candidates can appear in either JEE Main Session 1 or JEE Main Session 2, or both the sessions. The score of JEE Main will be calculated based on the marks obtained in session I and II.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic