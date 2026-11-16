Karnataka makes teaching vacancies as ‘Critical Vacancies’

In a major decision, the Congress government in Karnataka has marked teaching vacancies in schools and other educational intuitions as ‘critical vacancies’

Bengaluru: In a major decision, the Congress government in Karnataka has marked teaching vacancies in schools and other educational intuitions as ‘critical vacancies’.

The decision will make it mandatory for all schools and educational intuitions to fill teaching vacancies on urgent and priority basis.

The move, billed as “progressive regulatory amendments” is aimed at enhancing clarity, fairness, and efficiency in the deployment of teachers.

“The Department of School Education and Literacy has published the draft notification for the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Rules-2026”, the Secretariat of the Department of School Education & Literacy, Government of Karnataka said in a statement released today.

“Under these progressive regulatory amendments, teaching vacancies in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) and other flagship educational institutions are designated as ‘Critical Vacancies’ to be filled on a top-priority basis”, the Secretariat said.

The Secretariat said it has been designed to simplify administrative procedures and eliminate ambiguities in the transfer mechanism.

“The draft rules ensure uninterrupted academic delivery at premier state institutions”, the Secretariat said while inviting stakeholders and interested citizens to submit their suggestions and objections within the stipulated consultation window.

In another important decision, the Karnataka Department of School Education & Literacy has decided to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI), Python Programming, Data Analytics and other trending and in-demand IT courses in schools across the state.



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