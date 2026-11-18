Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th 2027 Exam Time Table Out, Check Here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the time table (date sheet) of Class 10 and Class 12 2027 board exams on its official website 'cgbse.nic.in'

CGBSE 10th, 12th 2027 Time Table: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the time table (date sheet) of Class 10 and Class 12 2027 board exams on its official website 'cgbse.nic.in'.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the board exam time table for regular and vocational both.

The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Time Table 2027 are available on the board's official website from where you can download.

CGBSE 10th Time Table 2027

According to the CGBSE Board Exam Time Table 2027, the Class 10 HSC 2027 will begin on March 13, 2027 with the Third Language Urdu, Marathi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil and other languages as the first paper. The exam will continue till April 05, 2027 with Music for visually impaired students as the last paper.

The CGBSE Class 10 English (Second Language) paper will be held on March 16, 2027, Social Science on March 18, 2027, Science paper on March 20, 2027, and the all important Mathematics paper on March 30, 2027.

The 2027 Class Board Exam for First Language Hindi will be held on March 25, 2027, students shoudl note.

The 10th exams for Vocational Courses like Information Technology (IT), Automobile Service Technician, Media and Entertainment, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI), Electronics and Hardware, Plumbing, Construction and other subjects will be held on April 01, 2027, according to the CGBSE 10th time table 2027 released today.

CGBSE 12th Time Table 2027

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) released today the 12th HSSC time table 2027 for Science, Art and Commerce streams.

According to the time table, the Class 12 CGBSE 2027 board exam will begin on March 12, 2027 with Hindi as the first paper. The 12th board exams 2027 in Chhattisgarh will end on April 08, 2027 with Psychology as the last paper.

The CGBSE 2027 board exam for Biology, along with Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milk Technology, Fisheries & Poultry, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science, will be held on March 19, 2027 and the Sociology paper on March 24, 2027.

The all important Mathematics paper of CGBSE 12th Board Exam 2027 will be held on March 29, 2027. On the same day, exams of Computer Application [Arts & Commerce], Indian Music, Painting, Dance, Steno Typing, Agriculture [Arts], Home Science [Arts], Commercial Mathematics, Elements of Industrial Organisation will also be conducted.

The exam for English in 2027 will be held on March 31, 2027, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Mathematics for Agriculture, Drawing & Painting, Food & Nutrition on April 03, 2027, and that of Physics, Geography on April 05, 2027.

The 12th board exams for the subjects Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services & Insurance [BFSI], Beauty & Wellness, Electronics & Hardware on April 06, 2027, and exams of Urdu, Marathi and other languages will be held on April 07, 2027.

The 12th board exam in Chhattisgarh in 2027 will end on April 08, 2027 with Pyschology as the last paper, students should note.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Raipur conducted its High School Certificate (HSC - Class 10) Exams 2026 from Frebruary 21, 2026 to March 13, 2026, and the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC - Class 12) Examinations 2026 from Frebruary 20 to March 18, 2026 .

The results of 12th and 10th exams last year were announced on April 29, 2026.

The overall pass percentage of 10th exams in 2026 was 77.15%. On the other hand, the CGBSE 12th pass percentage for the 2026 exams was 83.04%.

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