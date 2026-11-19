MHT CET 2027 Schedule, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Published

The Maharashtra CET Cell has published the exam schedule, syllabus and marking scheme of MHT CET 2027 (PCM and PCB groups both) on its official website 'cetcell.mahacet.org'

MHT CET 2027: The Maharashtra CET Cell has published the exam schedule, syllabus and marking scheme of MHT CET 2027 (PCM and PCB groups both) on its official website 'cetcell.mahacet.org'.

Along with the syllabus and marking scheme of MHT CET 2027, the CET Cell has also published the same details of MAH-M.HMCT CET A.Y. 2027-28, MAH-MCA CET A.Y. 2027-28, MAH-MBA/MMS CET A.Y. 2027-28, MAH-M.ARCH CET A.Y. 2027-28, MAH-B.HMCT CET A.Y. 2027-28, MAH-B.Planning CET A.Y. 2027-28 and MAH-B.Design CET A.Y. 2027-28.

MHT CET 2027 Syllabus

Marks obtained in MHT CET 2027 (MHT CET PCB and PCM) is considered for admission in various Engineering, Medical and Pharmacy courses. Students who clear the Class 12 or HSC exams are eligible to appear in MHT CET.

Candidates should note that like previous year, there will not be “Negative Marking System” and the difficulty level of the entrance exam will be at par with JEE Main and NEET, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

“There will be no Negative Marking. However, difficulty level will be at par with JEE Main for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, whereas difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET”, the CET Cell said.

MHT CET 2027 Paper Pattern

The Maharashtra CET Cell said the MHT CET questions will be based on the syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra.

“Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Class 11 curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Class 12 syllabus while setting the MHT CET 2027 Question Papers”, the CET Cell said.

“MHT CET 2027 will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Each paper will be of 100 marks”, it said.

“The questions will be mainly application based”, the CET Cell added.

The duration of the exams will be 90 minutes.

Mathematics paper will have a total of 50 questions of 2 marks each whereas Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will have 100 questions of 1 mark each.

MHT CET 2027 Date

The Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier announced that the MHT CET entrance exam, like last year, will be held twice, and also released the date and time (tentative schedule) of both the MHT CET 2027 sessions.

According to the tentative schedule by the CET Cell, MHT CET 2027 this year will be held as per the following schedule:

PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

Attempt 1: April 8–13, 2027



Attempt 2: May 6–8, 2027

PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

Attempt 1: April 16–26, 2027



Attempt 2: May 10–15, 2027

MHT CET 2026 Result

The MHT CET 2026 PCM first attempt exam was conducted from April 11 to 20, 2026 whereas the MHT CET 2026 PCM second attempt was conducted from May 12 to 21, 2026.

On the other hand, MHT CET 2026 PCB first attempt exam was conducted from April 21 to 26, 2026 and the MHT CET 2026 PCB second attempt was conducted on May 10 and 11, 2026.

The Maharashtra CET Cell had declared the MHT CET 2026 (PCB) First Attempt result on June 08, 2026, the Second Attempt result last year was announced on June 18, 2026.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra CET Cell had declared the MHT CET 2026 (PCM) First Attempt result on June 15, 2026, the Second Attempt result last year was announced on June 19, 2026.

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