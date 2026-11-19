TS Inter Time Table 2027 Released, Check Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) Thursday November 19, 2026 released the Time Table of Telangana State TS Intermediate Class 12th 2027 (TS Class XIIth) exam on its website

Telangana Inter 2027 Time Table: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) Thursday November 19, 2026 released the Time Table of Telangana State TS Intermediate Class 12th 2027 - 1st and 2nd year, (TS Class XIIth 1st and 2nd) exam on its website.

According to the TS Inter 2027 Board Exam Time Table released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TS Inter March 2027 1st Year exams will start on February 24, 2027 and end on March 19, 2027. The TS Inter March 2027 2nd Year exams will start on February 25, 2027 and end on March 20, 2027.

All papers will be held in morning shift i.e. from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

TS Inter 1st 2027 Time Table

February 24 - 2nd Language Paper-I

February 26 - English Paper-I

March 2 - Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I, Accountancy Paper-I (for ACE Group)

March 5 - Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I (for ACE Group)

March 9 - Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I

March 15 - Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce and Accountancy Paper-I

March 17 - Public Administration Paper-I, Mathematics Paper-I (Single Paper for MEC Group)

March 19 - Modern Language Paper-I, Geography Paper-I, Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-I (New and Old Paper, for BiPC students)

TS Inter 2nd 2027 Time Table

February 25 - 2nd Language Paper-II

February 27 - English Paper-II

March 3 - Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II, Political Science Paper-II

March 8 - Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History Paper-II

March 12 - Physics Paper-II, Economics Paper-II

March 16 - Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce & Accountancy Paper-II

March 18 - Public Administration Paper-II

March 20 - Modern Language Paper-II, Geography Paper-II, Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-II (For BiPC Students)



Along with the Theory exam time table, datesheet and schedule of the TS Inter 12th 2027 1st and 2nd year exam, The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has also released the schedule of Intermediate Practical Exams. Accordingly, the TS Inter Practical Exams for the 1st year will be held from February 11 to 18, 2027, and that of 2nd year should be conducted from February 1 to 10, 2027.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Exam 2026

The TS IPE Inter 1st Year (Class 11) examinations last year were held from February 25 and March 17, 2026 whereas TS IPE Inter 2nd Year (Class 12) examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

The results of both the exams were declared on April 12, 2026.

As per the TS Inter result 2026 data released by the board, TS Inter 1st Year Class 11 overall Pass Percentage was 66.20%, and TS Inter 2nd Year Class 12 overall Pass Percentage was 70.58%.

Students should note that the TS Inter 2027 board exam as per the current pattern is the last. For, the state government had on Nov 12, 206 announced to merge the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education with the School Education Department. At the same time, the state government also announced to introduce 10+2 Education System.

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