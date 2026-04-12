TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Toppers Details

TS Inter 11th, 12th Topper List 2026: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (TSBIE) has declared today i.e. Sunday April 12, 2026 on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for TS Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) 1st and 2nd year 2026 examinations

TS Inter 11th, 12th Topper List 2026: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (TSBIE) has declared today i.e. Sunday April 12, 2026 on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for TS Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) 1st and 2nd year 2026 examinations.

The BSE Telangana conducted TS IPE Inter 1st Year (Class 11) examinations from February 25 and March 17, 2026 whereas TS IPE Inter 2nd Year (Class 12) examinations were held from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

A total of 9,97,075 students - including 4,89,126 first-year and 5,07,949 second-year candidates appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 held at around 1,495 exam centres across Telangana.

The TS Inter March 2026 examinations were conducted with the help of 31,743 invigilators overseeing the process. For evaluation, 28,507 evaluators worked across 20 spot valuation centres.

After successfully conducting the two exams the board has now decided to declare the TS Inter 2026 results on Sunday April 12, 2026 at 11:00 am. The Telangana board has released TS Inter Results 2026 covering both general and vocational streams that included Science, Arts and Commerce.

TS Inter 2026 Overall Pass Percentage

TS Inter 1st Year Class 11 Pass Percentage: 66.20%

66.20% TS Inter 2nd Year Class 12 Pass Percentage: 70.58%

70.58% Overall Pass Percentage: 68.39% (1st & 2nd Year Combined)

68.39% (1st & 2nd Year Combined) TS Inter 1st Year Girls Pass Percentage: 74.4%

74.4% TS Inter 1st Year Boys Pass Percentage: 57.69%

57.69% TS Inter 2nd Year Girls Pass Percentage: 78.65%

78.65% TS Inter 2nd Year Boys Pass Percentage: 62.50%

TS Inter 2026 Grade-wise Results

Number of students securing A Grade (75 percent and above): 2,10,380 (Both General and Vocational)

Number of students securing B Grade (Between 65 and 75 percent): 75,096 (Both General and Vocational)

Number of students securing C Grade (50–60 percent range): 28,062 (Both General and Vocational)



Websites to Check TS 11th, 12th Results 2026

results.cgg.gov.in

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

tgbieht.cgg.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.gov.in

Telangana board exam results can also be checked via SMS, DigiLocker, and other apps and partner websites.

Steps to check TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026

Go to official website: " tsbie.cgg.gov.in "

" Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results 2026, 2nd Year General Results 2026 or 2nd Year Vocational Results 2026 as per your choice.

Enter Exam Seat No and Password.

Click on Check Result.

TS Inter result 2026 can also be checked on results.cgg.gov.in.

Along with the result, the TS board will also publish detailed data and result analysis, details of district toppers, gender and caste wise results and pass percentage of aided and unaided colleges.

Students should note that they will be able to download their TS Inter 2026 Online Memorandum of Marks (short memo) from 5:00 PM on April 12 via the official website.

TS Inter 2026 Passing Criteria

Minimum 35% marks in each subject (Theory + Practical separately, where applicable)

Overall aggregate of 35% (350 out of 1000 marks) is generally required

The marks memo indicates Pass or Fail status based on this benchmark, along with detailed subject-wise performance.

Telangana Inter Previous Year Pass Percentage

The BSE Telangana had conducted TS IPE Inter 1st Year Class 11 Manabadi examinations from March 5 to 24, 2025 whereas TS IPE Inter 2nd Year Class 12 examinations were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The result was announced on April 22, 2025.

TS Inter 1st year exams in 2024 were held from February 28 to March 18, 2024, and the 2nd year exams from February 29 to March 19, 2024. The result was announced on April 24, 2024 when the overall pass percentage in TS inter 1st year was 60.01%, while it was 64.19% in the TS inter 2nd year exams 2024.

The TSBIE Inter 2025 results in 2023 were declared on May 09, 2023 when the board registered overall pass percentage of 63.85% in Inter 1st and 67.26% in Inter 2nd year exams.

The Telangana board had recorded 63.32% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2022. In 2022 Inter 2nd year, a total of 67.16% pass percentage was recorded in Telangana.

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