Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Tonight: Stakes High for Both the Teams

Al Nassr FC is set to face Al Ahli Football Club tonight at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah in the latest match of Saudi Pro League 2026-27.

Saudi Pro League 26/27: Al Nassr FC is set to face Al Ahli Football Club tonight at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah in the latest match of Saudi Pro League 2026-27.

Al Nassr and Al Ahli both the teams have played 11 matches each. And, as per the SPL 26/27 Standing Table, Al-Nassr, the defending champions, is at the 3rd place with 28 points.

Al Ahli on the other hand is at 6th place with 21 points.

Exploring more details, Al Nassr has won 9 of the 11 matches it played as against Al Ahli which had won only 07 of the 11 matches it had played in the ongoing Roshn Saudi League season.

Moreover, Al-Nassr has lost just 01 match on the other hand Marino Pusic’s team has lost 04 matches.

Al-Nassr vs Al Ahli Standings

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli game tonight hence is important for both the teams.

For Al-Nassr winning today is important as 03 crucial points it earn will move it to the top of the SPL 26 Standing Table – above Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah – at the 1st and 2nd positions with 30 and 28 points respectively.

Al Ahli Saudi FC started its Saudi Pro League 2026/27 campaign with two consecutive victories. It however suffered two back to back defeats. And later two more defeats.

The only consolation for Al Ahli Saudi FC is that it has won all its matches with good scores, its star player and striker Ivan Toney leads the SPL Goal Chart with the highest 13 goals.

Focus also on Cristiano Ronaldo

All eyes tonight will also be on Al-Nassr FC Captain Cristiano Ronaldo when plays against Al-Ahli. Ronaldo was rested for Al Nassr’s last matches outside Saudi Arabia, including AFC Champions League Elite .

The Portuguese star footballer, who in November first week announced retirement from the international football, is now fit and set to hit the ground against Al Ahli today in Jeddah.

Ronaldo in his last match for Al-Nassr against Al Kholood on October 29, 2026 had scored a hat-trick. The treble took Ronaldo’s total career goal tally to 985 – just 15 goals away from his dream target of 1,000 goals.

Every goal scored from now will take Ronaldo closer and closer to the historic milestone, and CR7 fans are becoming impatient the every match the star footballer is playing.

The Al Ahli vs Al Nassr SPL match tonight is also seen as Ronaldo vs Ivan Toney. Both the footballers are in the top 10 list of Saudi Pro League top goal scorers. Al Ahli Striker tops the list with 13 goals, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo is at the 3rd place in the top goal scorers' list with a total of 08 goals.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Kick-Start Time: 08:30 PM Jeddah Time.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic