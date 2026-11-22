King Faisal Hospital doubles robotic surgeries in 3 years

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) has recorded 118% growth in robotic surgeries over three years, from 771 procedures in 2022 to 1,685 in 2025

Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) has recorded 118% growth in robotic surgeries over three years, from 771 procedures in 2022 to 1,685 in 2025.

The growth reflects wider use of the technology in complex procedures, from organ transplants and cardiac surgery to brain tumor removal, where it allows more precise interventions with less surgical trauma.

The 2025 total alone was up 23% from 1,370 the year before. Since KFSH introduced robotic surgery in 2003, the technology’s role has grown from helping surgeons with delicate tasks to making possible highly complex operations that once required larger incisions.

Key milestones include three world firsts: A fully robotic liver transplant , followed by a fully robotic heart transplant performed without opening the chest and, most recently, the robotic removal of a tumor inside the skull.

The outcomes are as significant as the firsts. KFSH’s robotic cardiac surgery program recorded a 98% patient survival rate across 400 procedures from its 2019 launch through mid-2024.

That expertise extends to living donor transplantation, where KFSH has performed more than 1,600 robotic procedures to remove part of a donor’s liver for transplant, the highest number worldwide.

In 2026, KFSH expanded its use of the single-port robot, which lets surgeons perform certain procedures through one incision instead of several. The hospital performed 109 such procedures in the first nine months of the year, spanning liver transplants and living donor surgeries and including the world’s first series of single-port robotic living donor liver resections.

Recovery is faster, too: 96% of kidney donors went home within 24 hours, a clear measure of what less invasive surgery means for patients.

KFSH has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2026, and named the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East for 2026 by Brand Finance. KFSH is also listed in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026, World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2027 and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2027.

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