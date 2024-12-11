After heart, King Faisal Hospital performs fully robotic liver transplant

Jeddah: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia successfully performed the first robotic liver transplant in the Western Region of the Kingdom.

The liver transplant was conducted on a 23-year-old man suffering from hereditary chronic progressive liver disease.

The procedure was distinguished by the complete use of robotic technology for both donor liver removal and transplant surgery, without direct human intervention.

The operation was conducted in close collaboration with the liver transplant team at KFSHRC in Riyadh, enhancing surgical precision, reducing recovery time, and minimizing the risk of complications.

"The landmark achievement underscores King Faisal Hospital's commitment to providing the highest standards of specialized healthcare and the best patient experience within a comprehensive educational and research environment", the hospital said in a statement.

Following the procedure, both the donor and recipient were discharged from the hospital in good health, highlighting the efficiency of the Jeddah organ transplant program in managing complex cases, which remains unparalleled in the Western Region for performing such advanced procedures.

Meanwhile, the hospital announced plans to conduct two liver transplant surgeries per month, aiming to expand the program's capacity and serve a broader patient base.

The KFSHRC has solidified its position as a global reference in robotic surgery. In 2023, it achieved an unprecedented milestone by performing the first-ever fully robotic liver transplant, followed by 31 similar procedures to date, cementing its technical and surgical expertise in this field.

Building on this success, in 2024, KFSHRC made headlines again by performing the first fully robotic heart transplant in the world and the first fully robotic liver transplant from a living donor using the left lobe, reaffirming its ongoing leadership in delivering innovative medical solutions that align with the latest advancements in modern medical technology.



