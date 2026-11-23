‘Jewish Terrorism’: Eisenkot on settlers’ violence against Palestinians in West Bank

Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot, who is preparing to lead the next government in Israel, has termed ‘Jewish Terrorism’ the violence perpetrated by the extremist settlers against the Palestinians in West Bank.

Tel Aviv: Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot, who is preparing to lead the next government in Israel, has termed ‘Jewish Terrorism’ the violence perpetrated by the extremist settlers against the Palestinians in West Bank.

"The night of arson is Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word, and it must be called what it is," Eisenkot, who has been given the mandate to form a government after last month’s elections, said.

Eisenkot said this after extremist Israeli settlers attacked various Palestinian towns in the West Bank overnight between Saturday and Sunday, setting ablaze a dozen vehicles and a number of homes.

Settlers attacked the villages of Deir al-Sudan, Deir Abu Mash’al and Kafr Malik, all within a few kilometers of Ramallah in the central West Bank, according to Palestinian media outlets.

In Deir al-Sudan, video footage showed fires burning near homes in the village.

Condemning the violence against the Palestinians, Eisenkot also called on the Netanyahu-led government and security establishment to take tougher action against the extremist settlers.

"Anarchy, Acts of Sabotage"

Eisenkot also said that the policies of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, ultra-nationalist ministers in the Netanyahu cabinet, had "brought the area to the brink of anarchy, and the authorities have yet to address the crisis".

“The acts of sabotage carried out by extremist groups setting fire to vehicles and homes undermine regional stability, endanger lives and seriously harm Israel’s national security and foreign relations,” Eisenkot wrote on social media platform X.

Violence by the Israeli settlers in West Bank and other parts of the Occupied Palestinian lands , now described as “Jewish Terrorism” by Gadi Eisenkot has been a norm, went unpunished, and most of the times even hailed and encouraged, during the Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. This is the first time one of the top most leadership in Israel has condemned the violence against Palestinians publicly using harsh words.

As always Netanyahu chose to ignore but his Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the attacks by a "handful of extremists" and said they are "against our values and do not represent the law-abiding citizens of Judea and Samaria" — the biblical ​names for the West Bank, Reuters reported.

"Israeli authorities are firmly committed to enforcing the law against extremist violence," he told the ELNET Jerusalem Summit.

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