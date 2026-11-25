Explained: Relationship between Money, Gold and RBI

Today, the value and credibility of a currency depend not on a fixed quantity of gold but on the strength of the economy, the credibility of its monetary institutions, the quality of its assets and public confidence in the financial system

The relationship between money, gold and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is often misunderstood. A common perception is that every rupee issued by the RBI must be backed by an equivalent quantity of gold stored in its vaults. This understanding comes from an earlier era when currencies were linked directly to precious metals. Modern monetary systems, however, operate on entirely different principles.

Today, the value and credibility of a currency depend not on a fixed quantity of gold but on the strength of the economy, the credibility of its monetary institutions, the quality of its assets and public confidence in the financial system.

Understanding this distinction is essential, particularly as India moves from physical currency towards digital payments and the introduction of the Digital Rupee.

Who has the Authority to Issue Currency?

In India, the Reserve Bank of India has the exclusive authority to issue banknotes under Section 22 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The exception is the one-rupee note, which is issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Every banknote issued by the RBI represents a liability on its balance sheet. Correspondingly, the RBI holds assets against these liabilities. These assets include gold, foreign currency assets and domestic assets such as government securities.

The quantity of currency issued is determined by the requirements of the economy rather than the availability of gold. The RBI must ensure that sufficient currency is available to facilitate economic activity while maintaining monetary stability.

Several factors influence the demand for physical currency.

Economic Growth: As production, trade and consumption expand, the economy requires an adequate supply of money to facilitate transactions.

As production, trade and consumption expand, the economy requires an adequate supply of money to facilitate transactions. Inflation Management: Excessive expansion of money supply, particularly when it is not supported by corresponding growth in economic output, can contribute to inflation. India’s monetary policy framework targets consumer price inflation at 4 per cent, with a tolerance band of two percentage points on either side.

Excessive expansion of money supply, particularly when it is not supported by corresponding growth in economic output, can contribute to inflation. India’s monetary policy framework targets consumer price inflation at 4 per cent, with a tolerance band of two percentage points on either side. Replacement of Damaged Currency: A considerable proportion of annual banknote printing is undertaken to replace notes that have become unfit for circulation. Currency management therefore involves replacing existing money as well as meeting additional demand.

A considerable proportion of annual banknote printing is undertaken to replace notes that have become unfit for circulation. Currency management therefore involves replacing existing money as well as meeting additional demand. Seasonal Demand: Agricultural harvests, festivals, wedding seasons and other periods of increased economic activity influence the public’s demand for cash. The expansion of digital payments also affects how much physical currency people prefer to hold.

The RBI estimates these requirements and manages currency production and distribution through its network of printing presses, issue offices and currency chests.

The End of the Gold Standard

Historically, several monetary systems operated under the Gold Standard, in which currencies were linked to a fixed quantity of gold. Governments and central banks maintained gold reserves to support the convertibility of their currencies.

The system offered a degree of monetary stability, but it also imposed serious limitations on economic policy.

Under a strict gold-based monetary system, the capacity to expand the money supply was constrained by gold reserves. During economic recessions and financial crises, governments and central banks often found themselves unable to provide sufficient liquidity without risking pressure on their gold reserves.

This could intensify economic contractions, restrict lending and make recovery more difficult.

The gradual abandonment of the Gold Standard allowed countries to adopt monetary systems in which central banks could respond more flexibly to economic conditions.

India also moved away from its earlier system of proportional gold and foreign securities backing. In 1956–57, the country adopted the Minimum Reserve System (MRS), fundamentally changing the relationship between currency issuance and gold reserves.

Under this arrangement, the RBI is required to maintain a minimum reserve of ₹200 crore, comprising at least ₹115 crore in gold coin and bullion and the remaining amount in foreign currency assets.

This statutory minimum is not a requirement that every rupee issued must correspond to a proportionate amount of gold. Once the prescribed reserve requirement is satisfied, currency issuance can be supported by other eligible assets, including government securities.

Consequently, the RBI’s capacity to issue currency is not mechanically restricted by the quantity of gold it holds.

Does India’s Household Gold Back the Rupee?

India has enormous private holdings of gold. Households, religious institutions, trusts and private investors collectively possess thousands of tonnes of the precious metal.

Estimates of household gold holdings vary widely, with some assessments placing them between 25,000 and 34,600 tonnes. This is substantially greater than the gold held in the country’s official monetary reserves.

However, private gold holdings do not form part of India’s official foreign exchange reserves.

The distinction is one of ownership and control. Gold held by households belongs to individuals, while gold held by religious institutions and private trusts belongs to those institutions. The RBI cannot treat these holdings as assets available for monetary management.

Only gold formally acquired and held by the monetary authority forms part of its official reserves.

Similarly, gold held by jewellers, bullion dealers and commercial enterprises does not contribute directly to the RBI’s reserve assets.

Sovereign Gold Bonds also do not add physical gold to the RBI’s vaults. These instruments represent government liabilities whose redemption value is linked to the market price of gold.

Private cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are even further removed from the monetary system. They are privately held digital assets and do not constitute backing for sovereign currency.

Why Does the RBI Hold Gold?

If gold is no longer required to provide proportional backing for currency issuance, why does the RBI continue to maintain substantial gold reserves?

Gold remains an important component of international reserve management.

First, it provides diversification. A country’s foreign exchange reserves may include currencies and financial assets whose values are influenced by international economic and political developments. Gold offers an alternative reserve asset.

Second, gold is widely recognised and accepted internationally. It can serve as a store of value during periods of financial uncertainty and geopolitical instability.

Third, gold helps strengthen confidence in the country’s external financial position. It is an asset that does not depend on the repayment obligations of another government or financial institution.

India’s official gold reserves have grown over the years as the RBI has pursued a strategy of reserve diversification. However, these reserves serve broader financial and strategic purposes rather than imposing a direct limit on the amount of currency that can be issued.

The Paradox of Currency in the Digital Age

The rapid expansion of digital payments in India has transformed the way people conduct everyday financial transactions.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has made it possible to transfer money almost instantly through mobile phones. Small shops, street vendors, service providers and large businesses increasingly accept digital payments.

One might expect this transformation to lead to a corresponding decline in the demand for physical currency. Yet the opposite has happened in terms of the total value of currency in circulation.

This phenomenon is sometimes described as the paradox of banknotes: digital payments expand rapidly even as the public continues to hold increasing quantities of physical cash.

There are several reasons for this.

Cash remains useful in areas where internet connectivity and digital infrastructure are unreliable. Rural markets and informal economic activities continue to depend significantly on physical currency.

Cash also offers immediate settlement without requiring access to electricity, mobile networks or banking applications. During technological disruptions, it remains an important means of payment.

Furthermore, people hold cash not only for immediate transactions but also as a precautionary reserve. The demand for currency therefore reflects savings behaviour and precautionary preferences in addition to transactional requirements.

The expansion of UPI has changed the composition of payment methods without eliminating the need for physical money.

UPI and the Digital Rupee: Understanding the Difference

The introduction of the Digital Rupee, also known as e₹, represents another significant development in India’s monetary system.

Although both UPI and the Digital Rupee involve electronic transactions, they are fundamentally different instruments.

UPI is a payment infrastructure that facilitates the transfer of money between bank accounts. When a customer makes a UPI payment, the system communicates the payment instruction and enables the transfer of funds between the accounts maintained by commercial banks.

The money being transferred remains a bank deposit.

The Digital Rupee, on the other hand, is a digital form of sovereign currency issued by the RBI. It represents a direct liability of the central bank, just as a physical banknote does.

This distinction is important.

A bank deposit represents a liability of the commercial bank where the account is maintained. A Digital Rupee holding represents a liability of the RBI.

The Digital Rupee is therefore not simply another method of transferring bank deposits. It introduces a digital form of central bank money that can be held in electronic wallets.

The RBI has been exploring several features through its pilot programmes, including offline payments and programmable payment applications. These developments could expand the possible uses of sovereign digital currency.

Will the Digital Rupee Undermine Commercial Banks?

One concern surrounding central bank digital currencies is their potential impact on commercial banks.

Commercial banks depend heavily on customer deposits to finance lending and other banking operations. If substantial amounts of money were transferred from bank deposits into Digital Rupee wallets, banks could face difficulties in maintaining their deposit base.

The RBI has therefore adopted safeguards in designing the retail Digital Rupee.

The e₹ does not pay interest, making it less attractive as an alternative savings instrument. Its distribution takes place through a two-tier arrangement involving the RBI and participating banks. Wallet and transaction limits also help manage the movement of funds.

These arrangements are intended to ensure that the Digital Rupee functions primarily as a payment instrument rather than becoming a substitute for conventional bank deposits.

The challenge for monetary authorities is to encourage innovation in payments without destabilising the existing banking system.

Trust, Institutions and the Value of Money

The evolution of money reflects the evolution of economic institutions.

Gold coins gave way to paper currency, paper currency became part of increasingly sophisticated banking systems, and electronic payment networks transformed the way money moves between individuals and businesses.

Today, the Digital Rupee represents another stage in this process.

Yet the fundamental principles governing money remain connected to institutional credibility, economic stability and public confidence.

The RBI’s ability to manage inflation, maintain financial stability, regulate liquidity and preserve confidence in the currency is far more important to the rupee’s strength than any fixed quantity of gold stored in its vaults.

Gold remains valuable as a reserve asset, but it is not the foundation of modern currency issuance. Nor do private gold holdings, cryptocurrencies or digital payment applications determine the quantity of sovereign money that the RBI can issue.

The rupee’s credibility ultimately rests on the economic and institutional framework supporting it. Monetary discipline, responsible financial management and confidence in the central bank are the essential foundations of a modern monetary system.

As India moves towards an increasingly digital financial economy, understanding these principles will help citizens distinguish between the technology used to transfer money and the institutions responsible for creating and maintaining its value.

[The writer, Pon Chandran, is a retired banker and a member of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) Coimbatore.]

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