Gaza Genocide, Israel and Cosying up to Zionists: Open Letter to Rahul Gandhi

Dear Rahul Gandhi, I hope you realise that the coming together of all hues of Zionism — Israel, Christian and Hindutva, is a great danger to human civilisation.

My dear Rahul Gandhi,

I hope you are hale and hearty!

I am writing this letter to raise two serious concerns regarding your lengthy interaction with Professor Robert Pape at the University of Chicago’s Rubenstein Forum on November 18, 2026, on the theme, “The Iran War and India’s Role in the World”.

I wish you had realised the mischief in the title. It was the Israel-USA war on Iran , not the Iran war. This only exposed the bias of the organisers.

USA as a Stabiliser of World Order

When we hear or read your statements in India, you are unambiguous in asserting that US President Donald Trump has been humiliating and arm-twisting India under Prime Minister Modi. You have repeatedly emphasised that PM Modi is controlled by Trump and, as recently as November 19, described Modi as a “compromised PM”.

However, dear RG, it was unbelievable to hear what you stated in Chicago:

“The United States has provided a very stabilizing effect on the world. And we as a country have benefited from it hugely. So, between the ’90s and 2010, we benefited hugely. Our IT infrastructure, a whole host of things. And one of the things I worry about is the United States not being able to hold its position as a stabilizer… You might say, ‘look, there are shortcomings, they were wrong here, they did that, they did that.’ That’s all fine. Everybody does them. Everybody makes mistakes. But the broad direction of US policy has been stabilizing.”

How do you reconcile these utterances with your statements at home and on American soil? Do you intend to withdraw your insinuations about Modi being subservient to Trump, the President of the United States?

Your claim that the United States has been a stabiliser in the world is horrendous. It would shame even Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who, as Congress Prime Ministers, faced the wrath of the United States.

Dear RG, I do not believe that you are unfamiliar with what the USA has done to the world . Please enlighten your countrymen about how it stabilised Vietnam , Korea, Indonesia, Afghanistan , Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Gulf countries . Was dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki an act of stabilisation?

I tell you, Sir, that your words, “I worry about the United States not being able to hold its position as a stabilizer,” are going to give sleepless nights to those who have been and continue to be victims of the mightiest power in the world.

Please also tell us whether Trump’s insane rattle over tariffs has stabilised world trade. It is sad that a Congress leader of your stature is joining the club of apologists for the imperialist project!

Seeking Friendship with Zionist Israel

Responding to Professor Pape’s question about relations with Israel, you elaborated:

“Look, we have a relationship with Israel, good relationship with Israel. We buy weapons from Israel, and that’s good… I condemn what happened in October. I think that was absolutely horrible, should never have happened. Killing of innocent people is absolutely wrong. But I also condemn what Israel has done in Gaza, and one cannot get away from both the wrongs. Right. “As far as relationship with Israel goes, there are strategic reasons why we have a relationship with them. Why we buy weapons from them. And frankly, we have to buy the best weapons, and they happen to produce very good weapons, right? So, I’m fully for having a good relationship with Israel, but India has to play on the global stage.”

Dear RG, I am sorry to write that your take on Israel and Gaza hides more than it describes.

It is naïve to believe that the violence in Gaza is the outcome of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 . It was not an isolated act of brazen violence. It was a response to the ‘incremental genocide’—a term used by Professor Ilan Pappe—and the continuous persecution of Palestinians, which also happens to be the longest in world history by the Zionists in Palestine since the announcement of the UN Partition Plan on November 29, 1947.

You equated Hamas and Israel for their killings. Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis, and in response, Israel has killed at least 74,742 Palestinians till November 22, of whom 44% were children and 26% were women. And this figure is not final. Thousands of bodies remain buried under the rubble of thousands of buildings bombed and destroyed by the invading Israeli army. The IDF, under orders from the Israeli government, has obliterated one of the oldest civilisations, which it has always strived to destroy.

Sir, Israel has turned Gaza into a killing field for:

Healthcare Workers: More than 1,700 doctors, nurses and paramedics have been killed.

More than 1,700 doctors, nurses and paramedics have been killed. Journalists and Media Workers: At least 200 have been killed in Gaza, according to the International Federation of Journalists.

At least 200 have been killed in Gaza, according to the International Federation of Journalists. Humanitarian Workers: According to UN reporting in April 2026, over 560 humanitarian workers were killed across Gaza and the West Bank.

Sir, let me also bring to your kind notice that Zionists who rule Israel were the ones who initiated the phenomenon of political terrorism. You can find the horrifying details of the following acts of terror:

SS Patria bombing (November 1940): More than 250 people were killed.

More than 250 people were killed. Assassination of Lord Moyne (November 1944): The British Minister Resident in the Middle East was assassinated in Cairo.

The British Minister Resident in the Middle East was assassinated in Cairo. King David Hotel bombing (July 22, 1946): The wing of Jerusalem’s King David Hotel housing British administrative and military offices was bombed, killing 91 people, including British, Arab and Jewish civilians and officials, and injuring dozens more.

The wing of Jerusalem’s King David Hotel housing British administrative and military offices was bombed, killing 91 people, including British, Arab and Jewish civilians and officials, and injuring dozens more. Sergeant kidnappings and hangings (July 1947): Two British intelligence sergeants, Clifford Martin and Mervyn Paice, were kidnapped in Netanya and later hanged in retaliation for the British execution of members of a Zionist terror group.

Two British intelligence sergeants, Clifford Martin and Mervyn Paice, were kidnapped in Netanya and later hanged in retaliation for the British execution of members of a Zionist terror group. Deir Yassin massacre (April 1948): During the 1947–1948 war, forces from the Zionist terrorist groups Irgun and Lehi, along with Haganah units, attacked the Arab village of Deir Yassin near Jerusalem, killing more than 100 Palestinian villagers. The massacre became a major turning point in the flight of Palestinians and was widely condemned at the time.

If the argument is that Israel resorted to punishing the Palestinians of Gaza for the October 7 attack by Hamas, why are Palestinians in the West Bank also under constant attack, a situation that has alarmed even many Western countries?

Dear RG, I am sorry to write that you took no notice of the large-scale massacres of Palestinians in 2008–09, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Israel is the only country in the world to have been condemned by the UN General Assembly through hundreds of resolutions. The advocacy group UN Watch counted 173 General Assembly resolutions targeting Israel between 2015 and 2024, and 15 in 2025.

In the UN Security Council, over 130 resolutions concerning Israel were put before it, of which roughly 50 draft resolutions critical of Israel were vetoed by the United States . The UN Human Rights Council passed more than 112 resolutions between 2015 and 2024 alone.

Sir, why you did not refer to the Israeli and US attack on Iran on February 28, 2026, remains a mystery. PM Modi and his government, too, remained silent and offered no condolences for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei . I expected you to be different.

Dear RG, as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, you need to correct one crucial fact about defence deals with Israel.

You said:

“Why we buy weapons from them. And frankly, we have to buy the best weapons, and they happen to produce very good weapons, right?”

We buy arms from Israel, true. But India is also supplying arms and ammunition to Israel , which, according to the International Criminal Court (ICC), has been involved in the genocide of Palestinians. As a consequence, arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his defence minister were issued on November 21, 2024. Hamas’s top leadership was also held responsible for the October 7 killings of Israelis, and warrants were issued against them too.

Sir, I would like to bring to your notice that India has been directly involved in the genocide in Gaza.

As reported by The Guardian on May 16, 2024:

“Spanish authorities refused dock permission at Cartagena for the Danish-flagged cargo ship carrying roughly 27 tonnes of explosive material from India en route to Haifa, Israel. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares stated this marked a systematic policy of denying port calls to ships carrying arms to Israel…”

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar stated with glee that PM Modi’s Make in India policy had facilitated Israeli armament companies in starting production of war material in India, either independently or through collaboration with Indian companies. It is believed that more than 700 such companies are manufacturing arms and ammunition.

Rahul Sir, in Chicago, you stated:

“The RSS and the BJP are not a normal political party anymore. What happened in 2014 is the fusion of the financial system of the BJP with Mr. Adani’s company. So, the biggest company in India is fused financially fully with the BJP, right? So that gives them a massive financial monopoly.”

Are you really ignorant of the fact that the Adanis are major players in manufacturing war material in collaboration with one of Israel’s biggest arms manufacturers, Elbit?

In 2018, Adani Enterprises, the primary coal-mining business of the Adani Group, and Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms producer, launched a joint venture, Adani Elbit Advanced Systems India Limited.

In a press release dated February 6, 2020, Adani informed:

“Adani Elbit Advanced Systems India Limited, a joint venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Elbit Systems, Israel had set up the first private UAV manufacturing complex at Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad to indigenize unmanned aerial platforms. The only Hermes 900 production facility outside Israel which inaugurated in December 2018, has started exporting Hermes900 Unmanned Aerial Platform to international customers”.

Rahul ji, it is surprising that while praising Israel, you forgot about Pegasus spyware, manufactured and marketed exclusively by the state of Israel.

The personal friendship between PM Modi and PM Netanyahu led to large purchases of this spyware by India for use against lawyers, journalists, politicians and activists suspected of opposing Hindutva politics.

Pegasus spyware has been described as the ‘world’s most powerful cyber weapon’. Congress leaders, including yourself, have alleged that Pegasus was being used to compromise their mobile phones.

Sir, an Indian judge known for his honesty and righteousness, Justice Muralidhar , was appointed Chair of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory to investigate the deliberate killing of Palestinian children by the Israeli armed forces.

According to the report:

“Evidence leaves little room for doubt; Palestinian children were deliberately targeted”.

Israel has rejected the report.

Do you also, Sir?

Rahul ji, let me also share with you the fact that Israel was the first country to use pellet guns against Palestinians. These weapons do not kill but maim people for a lifetime. Hundreds in Jammu and Kashmir were targeted with these weapons when the same appeared at the Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi, maiming many young protesters.

My dear Rahul, India knows you as a fighter against dictatorship, injustice, religious bigotry and divisive politics.

I hope you will realise that the coming together of all hues of Zionism — Israel, Christian and Hindutva—is a great danger to human civilisation.

PLEASE DO NOT DISAPPOINT INDIA!

[The writer, Shamsul Islam, is a retired professor at Delhi University. He can be reached at Email: notoinjustice@gmail.com.]

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