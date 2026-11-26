A UN Chief Must be More Than a Symbol

The appointment of the new Secretary General is a test of whether the new UN Chief can command trust across a divided Security Council, and whether that trust can survive scrutiny of a candidate’s national record.

Lana Nusseibeh’s candidacy for the Secretary-General post puts two unfinished questions before the United Nations: Whether its first woman can lead the organisation, and whether West Asia will finally hold its top post. The Emirati diplomat brings deep UN experience and a practical reform pitch.

Emirati Lana Nusseibeh’s bid to become United Nations Secretary General has brought two long-unanswered questions into sharp focus: whether a woman can lead the organisation for the first time, and whether a candidate from West Asia can break the region’s absence from the office. But the contest is not simply a test of representation. It is also a test of whether the next secretary-general can command trust across a divided Security Council, and whether that trust can survive scrutiny of a candidate’s national record.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) nominated Nusseibeh in October 2026, making her a late entrant to a race already marked by deadlock. She served as the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN from 2013 to 2024, led its delegation during the country’s 2022–23 Security Council term and twice presided over the Council. She has also served as a vice-president of the General Assembly and chaired the executive board of UN Women. That experience gives her a detailed understanding of the institution’s procedures and the diplomacy that shapes its decisions.

Her pitch is for a more practical, preventive UN: intervene earlier, make mediation more effective and focus on results that people can see. She has advocated quiet diplomacy and proposed a mediation board during her first year in office. Her supporters point to her work on humanitarian access to Gaza, including negotiations around Security Council Resolution 2720, which established a mechanism to facilitate aid deliveries. In her campaign statements, she has also argued that the organisation must become more responsive to the people it serves.

The campaign’s immediate obstacle is arithmetic. In the ninth Security Council straw poll, held on November 20, Nusseibeh received seven “encourage” votes, six “discourage” votes and two “no opinion” votes. The colour-coded ballot showed that three of the five permanent members discouraged her. The Council has 15 members; a candidate ultimately needs at least nine votes and must avoid a veto by any permanent member. The straw poll is informal, not the final decision, but it signals where a candidate may face opposition. Nusseibeh’s tally has remained unchanged across several rounds, while Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan led the latest poll with 10 encouraging votes, though she, too, faced opposition from two permanent members.

UN Secretary General Selection Process

The process explains why broad popularity is not enough. Under Article 97 of the UN Charter, the General Assembly appoints the secretary-general on the Security Council’s recommendation. In practice, the five permanent members, the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and France, can block a candidate. The Council’s private negotiations therefore matter more than public campaigning, even as the wider UN membership and civil society have become more engaged in the selection process.

Nusseibeh’s candidacy has also revived a debate about regional representation. Previous secretaries-general have come from Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, but none has come from West Asia. The UN has no formal regional rotation rule, and regional groupings do not always correspond neatly to geography. Yet, informal expectations carry political weight. An Emirati secretary-general would mark a regional first; it would also be a Gulf state’s first claim to the office. Those would be significant milestones, but neither could substitute for confidence in the candidate’s independence.

The gender question is equally consequential. No woman has ever served as secretary-general, and the 2026 field includes several women, among them Grynspan and Nusseibeh. That matters: the choice is not simply between a woman and the existing order. Nor should the election be treated as a contest in which a woman’s candidacy itself settles questions of competence, accountability or political acceptability. A historic first would be meaningful, but the test is whether member states will back a woman who can lead the institution, and whether they will apply the same standards of scrutiny to her as to any other contender.

India’s position is relevant, but should not be overstated. New Delhi has not publicly endorsed a candidate, in its approach to the race. Its influence is more likely to come through its General Assembly vote, relationships across the Global South and dialogue with major powers than through a declared preference. India’s stated interests include a UN chief capable of bridging divisions between powerful states and developing countries, alongside a more representative international order. That creates room for India to support gender equality and broader representation as principles without implying that it has backed Nusseibeh, or any other candidate.

The controversy most directly challenging Nusseibeh’s promise of impartiality concerns Sudan. Human Rights Watch has criticised her past public defence of UAE policy and her rejection of allegations that the UAE supported Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces. The UAE denies backing either side in Sudan’s war. The disagreement is not a marginal campaign dispute: it concerns whether a secretary-general who had represented her government could credibly oversee UN investigations or engage a state implicated in alleged abuses. Nusseibeh has said she has taken leave from her government post and, when challenged about the UAE, referred questions to the government.

Her record on Yemen raises a related concern. The UAE played a prominent role in the Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention, including air operations and support for local forces. Human Rights Watch has documented unlawful coalition airstrikes and criticised Nusseibeh’s defence of UAE conduct and opposition to international scrutiny. These episodes can be understood within a broader Emirati strategy to expand regional influence and shape security outcomes, not merely as isolated interventions. But that strategic framing should not obscure the central question for a UN candidate: whether she would defend the institution’s investigative independence when its findings implicate her own country.

That question is particularly acute because the UN secretary-general is not just a mediator between governments. The office also carries responsibility for speaking publicly about threats to peace and for supporting the organisation’s work on human rights and humanitarian crises. Nusseibeh has promised to act if UN investigators identify a foreign power fuelling conflict in Sudan. Critics argue that her past responses to findings about the UAE make that promise difficult to assess at face value. The UAE’s denials and the criticisms of its conduct should both be reported clearly; the decisive issue is whether a future secretary-general would follow evidence wherever it leads.

The contest therefore sets representation against neither competence nor accountability; it asks whether the UN can pursue all three together. Nusseibeh brings substantial institutional experience and a programme centred on mediation and practical results. Her candidacy could make history for both gender and region. Yet, the latest poll shows that she remains far from a viable Council consensus, and the questions about Sudan and Yemen go to the credibility of her promise to act independently.

If she cannot persuade permanent members who currently oppose her, symbolism will not carry her to the post. If she can, she will still need to show that national allegiance will not constrain the office. The larger test is for the UN itself: can its members choose a leader who broadens representation without lowering the bar for impartiality, and can the great powers agree on someone prepared to challenge them, too?

[The writer, Asad Mirza, is Delhi based Journalist and Author.]

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