BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released on its official website "bpsconline.bihar.gov.in" the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 notification to fill the 935 vacancies of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO).
As per the BPSC AEDO Recruitment notification issued today, the application process and registration will start on December 01, 2026. The last date of application and applications submission is December 31, 2026. However, the last date for the payment of fees is December 30, 2026, candidates should note.
While releasing the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 Notification, the Bihar Public Service Commission also announced that the previously published advertisement has been cancelled.
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website "bpsconline.bihar.gov.in", the Commission said.
A candidate applying for the post of BPSC AEDO must hold a graduate degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution.
Age Limit
Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible candidates as per Bihar government rules, the Bihar State Public Commission said.
Candidates will be selected through a written examination, followed by document verification.
The written examination will consist of three papers:
The General Language paper will include General English and General Hindi. Candidates must secure at least 30 per cent marks in both languages to qualify. The candidate will also get negative marks for wrong answers.
The BPSC AEDO Final Merit List will be prepared based on the candidates' score in the written examination. Candidates qualifying in the Bihar AEDO written examin will be called for document verification.
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