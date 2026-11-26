BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026: Notification Out, Registration starts Dec 01

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released on its official website "bpsconline.bihar.gov.in" the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 notification to fill the 935 vacancies of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO)

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released on its official website "bpsconline.bihar.gov.in" the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 notification to fill the 935 vacancies of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO).

As per the BPSC AEDO Recruitment notification issued today, the application process and registration will start on December 01, 2026. The last date of application and applications submission is December 31, 2026. However, the last date for the payment of fees is December 30, 2026, candidates should note.

While releasing the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 Notification, the Bihar Public Service Commission also announced that the previously published advertisement has been cancelled.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website "bpsconline.bihar.gov.in", the Commission said.

BPSC AEDO Eligibility

A candidate applying for the post of BPSC AEDO must hold a graduate degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution.

Age Limit

The minimum age limit is 21 years as on August 1, 2025.

The upper age limit is:

37 years for unreserved male candidates



40 years for unreserved female candidates and candidates belonging to backward and extremely backward classes



42 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates

Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible candidates as per Bihar government rules, the Bihar State Public Commission said.

BPSC AEDO Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a written examination, followed by document verification.

The written examination will consist of three papers:

General Language - 100 marks, two hours

General Studies - 100 marks, two hours

General Aptitude - 100 marks, two hours

The General Language paper will include General English and General Hindi. Candidates must secure at least 30 per cent marks in both languages to qualify. The candidate will also get negative marks for wrong answers.

Categorywise Vacancy Details

Unreserved

Total posts: 374



Posts reserved for women: 131

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Total posts: 93



Posts reserved for women: 33

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Total posts: 150



Posts reserved for women: 53

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Total posts: 10



Posts reserved for women: 4

Extremely Backward Class (EBC)

Total posts: 168



Posts reserved for women: 59

Backward Class (BC)

Total posts: 112



Posts reserved for women: 39

Backward Class Women

Total posts: 28



Posts reserved for women: 0

Total Vacancies

Total posts: 935



Posts reserved for women: 319

The BPSC AEDO Final Merit List will be prepared based on the candidates' score in the written examination. Candidates qualifying in the Bihar AEDO written examin will be called for document verification.

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