Finally, WhatsApp rolls out Message Scheduling feature

Meta owned social media platform WhatsApp Wednesday November 25, 2026 launched its much awaited ‘Message Scheduling’ feature

Meta owned social media platform WhatsApp Wednesday November 25, 2026 launched its much awaited ‘Message Scheduling’ feature.

The feature, launched after years of requests, allows users to schedule their messages in both individual and group chats.

The WhatsApp Message Scheduling feature has been rolled out to users across iOS and Android.

WhatsApp Message Scheduling

To use the feature, WhatsApp subscribers after typing a message need to long-press the send button to schedule their post.

WhatsApp announced the launch of the new feature headlined "some messages are better sent a little later".

The latest WhatsApp feature enables the sender to schedule a message anywhere between 10 minutes and 14 days ahead.

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