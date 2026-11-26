Jamia Alumnus Dhruv Bagga wins Gold at 46th NTPC National Archery Championship

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) alumnus, Dhruv Bagga, MBA (IB) 2026, has achieved a landmark sporting triumph winning the Archery Recurve (Men) individual Gold medal at the 46th NTPC Senior National Archery Championship

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) alumnus, Dhruv Bagga, MBA (IB) 2026, has achieved a landmark sporting triumph winning the Archery Recurve (Men) individual Gold medal at the 46th NTPC Senior National Archery Championship.

The competition was held in Shillong, Meghalayafrom November 11 to 18, 2026.

Representing Delhi, the 23-year-old Archer, Dhruv Bagga, delivered a masterclass in composure by upsetting World No.4, Olympian, and World Cup Final gold medallist Dhiraj Bommadevara in a thrilling shoot-off final on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

In a high-stakes contest at the Parade Ground, Bagga edged past the seasoned Olympian 6–5 (29–27, 29–29, 28–30, 27–29, 29–28; shoot-off 10–9).

After trailing 5–3 following the fourth set, the Jamia Millia Islamia post-graduate won the fifth set 29–28 to force a single-arrow tie-breaker. Under immense pressure, Bagga struck the innermost yellow ring for a perfect 10 against Dhiraj's 9, sealing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Dhruv Bagga Success Journey

Bagga's journey began during a Class 9 school games period, where his talent was first spotted by his childhood coach, Ravinder Kumar. Building on this foundation, he won SGFI and Junior National gold medals while balancing rigorous academic commitments at the Department of Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia.

Bagga had also previously won a bronze medal for JMI at the All India Inter-University Archery Championships in 2024.

Speaking after the victory, Bagga emphasized that it was the unwavering institutional support from the Jamia Millia Islamia that enabled him to successfully balance high-level sports alongside his MBA studies.

Bagga expressed his gratitude to the university leadership, sports administration and faculty - specifically thanking Prof. Mazhar Asif, Vice-Chancellor JMI, Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi JMI Registrar, Prof. Nafis Ahmad, Director, Games & Sports JMI and Prof. (Dr.) Amirul Hasan Ansari, Head Department of Management Studies including his coaches his Ravinder Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Lokesh Chand.

Appreciations pour in

Prof. Mazhar Asif, Vice-Chancellor JMI, expressing his happiness on Dhruv’s remarkable success, stated that the university is proud of such an outstanding sportsperson who has brought laurels at the both national and international levels.

Prof. Asif congratulated Dhruv on his incredible success and gave his blessings for upcoming tournaments.

Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar JMI praised the laudable achievement of Dhruv Bagga. Prof. Rizvi commended his dedication and exceptional skill, emphasizing that his notable success brought immense pride to the university. Prof. Rizvi encouraged Dhruv and conveyed his best wishes for his forthcoming events.

Prof. Nafis Ahmad, Director, Games & Sports JMI appreciated the sincere commitment of Dhruv Bagga to bring this glory to JMI and motivated him to continue on his winning spree in the future by his determination and sincere efforts.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic