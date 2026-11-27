HC cancels UPPCS 2025 Prelims Result: Will it impact UPPCS Mains?

The Allahabad High Court Friday November 27, 2026 cancelled the result of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services - UP PCS) Preliminary Examination 2025, a move which will also affect the UPPCS 2025 Mains exam.

UPPCS 2025 Prelims: The Allahabad High Court Friday November 27, 2026 cancelled the result of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services - UP PCS) Preliminary Examination 2025, a move which will also affect the UPPCS 2025 Mains exam.

In its verdict to cancel the UPPCS Preliminary Examination 2025, the Allahabad High Court also ordered the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to prepare a new Merit List and declare a new result.

How will the HC order affect UPPCS Mains?

Significantly, the Allahabad HC order came even as the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has already conducted UPPCS Mains examination and the Personal Interviews of the candidates.

After conducting the UPPCS Mains, the Commission has also declared the UPPCS Mains results while the result of the interview is awaited.

However, following the Allahabad HC order, the state service commission has to re-conduct the UPPCS Mains examination and personal interviews of the eligible candidates for the UPPCS 2025 recruitment cycle.

The HC Petition

The Allahabad HC quashed the UPPCS Preliminary Examination 2025 following a petition filed before it challenging the manner in which the prelim results were prepared.

The petitioners objections centered on the manner the commission treated the meritorious candidates from reserved categories while preparing the open-category merit list.

The petitioner submitted that the candidates, who had not availed themselves of any reservation, should be placed in the unreserved or open category.

The High Court, however, ruled that the open category is not restricted to candidates belonging to the unreserved category.

“Any meritorious candidate, irrespective of their category, can be considered under the open category if they qualify on merit”, the HC said in its order.

Meanwhile, the candidates who have cracked the UPPCS Preliminary Examination 2025 should wait for the notification from the Commission regarding the fresh merit list, UPPCS Mains re-exam date and time, and intervew schedule.

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