Is IIT Goa viral question paper a version of Nigeria varsity exam?

In a new twist to the IIT Goa question paper asking students to frame their own question and write answer, a social media user has claimed that the viral piece is actually a tweaked version of the one set by Nigeria’s Dutse University in its exam.

In a new twist to the IIT Goa question paper asking students to frame their own question and write answer, a social media user has claimed that the viral piece is actually a tweaked version of the one set by Nigeria’s Dutse University in its exam.

IIT Goa Viral Question Paper

An exam paper from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa has sparked discussion about how students should be assessed.

The question paper, instead of giving students a fixed list of questions, asks them to create questions from their course material and then solve them.

The exam paper, dated November 05, 2026, is for the EE 233 Analog Circuits. It carries a total of 70 marks and gives students a different kind of task. The question paper reads:

Prepare the questions of 60 marks from the lecture materials provided to you in the entire semester (Lecture 1 to Lecture 30). It should reflect your understanding about the course and also must be answered in 2 hrs. Avoid discussing with your friends. It may reduce your score if similarities are found (30 Marks).” Answer the question you prepared (40 Marks).”

The question paper became viral after it was shared on the very next day i.e. Nov 06, 2026 by entrepreneur Akash Sampurnanand Pandey on social media platform X.

In his post, Pandey praised the IIT Professor who set the question paper calling it “a novel move to catch cheaters in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI)”.

“They are not scarce anymore. Any answer to any Analog Circuits question is five seconds away in an AI chat window. Testing recall in 2026 is testing a skill the machine has already made worthless. So this professor flipped it”, Pandey wrote in a post which has been tagged with the image of the IIT Goa question paper.

Everyone else is trying to catch the cheaters in the age of AI. He just made cheating pointless. IIT professors have a habit of being two moves ahead of the room. For a hundred years, exams tested one thing: can you produce the right answer. That made sense when answers were scarce and locked inside textbooks and your own memory. They are not scarce anymore. Any answer to any Analog Circuits question is five seconds away in an AI chat window. Testing recall in 2026 is testing a skill the machine has already made worthless. So this professor flipped it. Best part - it actually mirrors real engineering. In industry, nobody hands you a pre-written problem statement. The hardest part as you grow in your career is never finding solutions. It is knowing which questions are worth solving in the first place. And the @IITGoaofficial professor knows it. Checkmate — Akash Sampurnanand Pandey (@late_bloomer_7) November 6, 2026

Nigerian Twist to IIT Goa Exam Paper

The question paper resurfaced on November 26, 2026 again with many social media users in India praising the novel way of framing questions in the exam.

“This is the only exam format that still makes sense in 2026. Anyone (or any AI) can answer an Analog Circuits question. Only someone who truly understands the subject can invent a good one and then solve it under time pressure. IIT Goa didn’t make the exam easier. They made cheating useless. That’s the real flex”, Badal Paul, author and poet, wrote on X.

As the IIT Goa question paper trended on different social media platforms, a user Harry Spiff claimed it is actual a tweaked version of exam paper set by a teacher of Federal University Dutse.

To justify his claim, Harry shared the image of a 2020/21 question paper of the Department of Biological Sciences, Dutse University. The question reads:

Assuming you are given a privilege to write a question of 30 marks from the lecture material provided to you by (Muhammad Adamu and Prof A.S. Kutama) for BOT 406 Plant Pathaology, which questions will you propose? Attempt to answer your proposed questions?

While sharing the image of the Dutse University question paper, Harry wrote on X, “This is the original exam question from Nigeria. You used AI to edit and reorganise the question.”

Harry also questioned the veracity of the IIT Goa exam paper.

“The Goa university name is the giveaway on your own. I know you're doing it for clicks though”, he wrote.

@IndianTechGuide This is the original exam question from Nigeria. You used ai to edit and reorganise the question. The Goa university name is the giveaway on your own. I know you're doing it for clicks though. https://t.co/hMhBIsFW3i — Harry Spiff(@Mr_Harreson) November 26, 2026

Catchline

Whether the question paper is originally set by Dutse University of Nigeria or IIT Goa, it has indeed set the social media on fire, simultaneously receiving some very interesting comments.

“IIT Goa solved the paper leaks. You can't leak a question paper when students write the questions themselves”, a social media user wrote in a veiled reference to the ongoing debate in India on rampant paper leaks.

“Great initiative! No question paper leaks when students are the ones setting the questions”, another social media user wrote.

“Toughest exam for toppers, easiest for back benchers”, one more social user wrote on X.

But the gem came from a social media user, who identifies her on X, as Shubhaangi.

“Imagine failing an exam where you set your own questions. Peak self-sabotage”, she wrote.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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